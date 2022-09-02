type here...
CANADA According to Alberta's lieutenant governor, the proposed act of...
CANADA

According to Alberta’s lieutenant governor, the proposed act of sovereignty will be scrutinized before royal assent is obtained.

Alberta Lieutenant Governor Salma Lakhani speaks to reporters on Assembly Grounds in Edmonton about UCP leader candidate Daniel Smith’s proposed Alberta Sovereignty Act. Lahani says she will not give royal assent to any unconstitutional bill. (Janet French/CBC)

Alberta Lieutenant Governor Salma Lahani says her office will independently assess whether the proposed Alberta Sovereignty Act is constitutional before signing it into law.

Her remarks came as Danielle Smith, presumptive leader to become the next leader of the United Conservative Party and Premier of Alberta, has proposed legislation allowing the province to opt out of federal laws that she believes are contrary to Alberta’s interests.

Lakhani said on Thursday that her constitutional role is the most important part of her job and that Alberta must uphold the rule of law.

“We have a system of checks and balances here,” she told reporters at an unrelated event outside of the Alberta Legislature.

“I am what I would call a constitutional fire extinguisher. We don’t need to use it often, but sometimes we need to use it.”

  • Alberta Treasury Secretary Says Sovereignty Bill Daniel Smith ‘Very Problematic’ for UCP
  • Analysis

    Danielle Smith’s “sovereignty” plan separates her from UCP leadership

But she must first see the bill before she can assess whether it is legal, she said.

Governments retain the language of embargoed bills until they are submitted to the legislature. Smith did not release a draft of the proposed bill or details of how it would work. CBC News reached out to Smith for comment.

Lahani says growing up in Uganda gave her a unique understanding of the need for governments to uphold the rule of law. According to her, her family and other South Asians were expelled from the country by a totalitarian leader.

“I really appreciate the rule of law,” Lahani said. “I think we should all guard it. We must respect him, and we must also protect democracy. These are gifts.”

Lahani said she will attend a Viceroyalty conference in Newfoundland next month and intends to seek advice from her peers on how to deal with a bill that could be unconstitutional.

She said she was open to any backlash from people who felt she should only play a ceremonial role.

  • United Conservative Party leadership challengers try to sound distinct in final debate
  • Opinion

    The incredible political comeback of Danielle Smith

lieutenant-governor should first consider other approaches: prof.

Before a bill passed by the legislature becomes law, it needs the royal assent of the Lieutenant Governor.

According to Eric Adams, this step is almost always a formality. professor of law at the University of Alberta, specializing in constitutional law. Typically, courts decide whether a law is unconstitutional.

The lieutenant governor has the power to reserve royal assent if the bill jeopardizes the constitutional functioning of the province, he said.

  • 70 years after split, family donates artefacts to Alberta

Lieutenant Governor in Alberta. John Bowen was the last to exercise power in 1937 when William Aberhart’s government passed three bills that he believed were unconstitutional. Although the Supreme Court later upheld the bills as unconstitutional, this caused a long rift between the Crown and the Alberta government.

Before taking this dramatic step, Adams said the lieutenant governor should consult with legal experts, other viceroys across the country, and privately alert the government to his concerns.

“This should be avoided at almost any cost,” he said, adding that it would lead to controversy and make the lieutenant governor the target of criticism.

It’s hard to tell if the Alberta Sovereignty Act justifies such measures until Albertans see the bill’s proposed wording, he said. But, judging by some of the ideas that are floating around, this is nothing more than unthinkable.

“If an act of the Alberta legislature suddenly states that it has the right to no longer follow federal laws, for example, we can be pretty close. [to] “unless we’re in a—constitutional crisis,” Adams said. “This is a bad place.”

Prime Minister Jason Kenney, Treasury Secretary Jason Nixon and constitutional scholars are among those who say Smith’s proposed sovereignty bill appears illegal.

Daniel Smith speaks to reporters after the 2022 UCP leadership final debate in Edmonton on Thursday. She proposed a sovereignty law that some scholars and critics say is most likely unconstitutional. (Janet French/CBC)

Smith said that all he would do was strengthen the constitutional powers already granted to Alberta and other provinces.

If elected prime minister, Smith will work with the government assembly “to ensure that the Sovereignty Act is drafted in accordance with sound constitutional language and principles,” Smith’s spokesman said in a brief statement Thursday.

Most of her six opponents in the UCP leadership race criticized the idea and said that Smith was inconsistent in describing what the proposed law would do, how it would work, and when it could be used. They also say such a law would create instability and drive fearful investors away from Alberta.

On October 6, the UCP will elect a new leader.



