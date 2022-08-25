New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Fourth-ranked Clemson is determined to follow a one-year turnaround by returning to the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Tigers saw their six-year run as champions last year before the Tigers lost coordinators on both sides of the ball to head-coaching jobs. And Dabo Swinney’s team no. 13 North Carolina State, no. 16 Miami, no. 17 Pittsburgh and no. 22 again ahead of teams like Wake Forest.

“A lot of guys on this team have never really experienced anything other than winning championships,” Swinney said. “So we go into it with a different approach. Is winning any easier? I don’t think so.”

The Tigers’ “stumble” still came in an 11th straight season with double-digit wins, though they lost two ACC games — in double overtime at NC State and eventual league champ Pittsburgh — for the first time since 2014.

They return nine offensive starters, including quarterback DJ Uyagaleli, and six defensively with a formidable front that includes preseason All-ACC picks Bryan Breezy and Myles Murphy. But the men leading those units changed with the departures of offensive coordinator Tony Elliott (Virginia) and defensive coordinator Brent Venables (Oklahoma), a rare break in continuity from two national-title runs.

If Clemson can get back to the top, it will mark its seventh ACC title in eight seasons. It’s an unprecedented run, rekindling memories of Florida State’s tear in the league in the 1990s.

“We were blessed to come off a 10-win season, six in a row at the end,” offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter said. “A lot of teams want to be in our shoes.”

favorites

Clemson: The Tigers won 59 of 64 games against ACC opponents during the 2015 season.

NC State: Dave Doeren’s Wolfpack recorded the second-most votes among league teams to win the title with 17 returning offensive and defensive starters. But NC State must beat Clemson in Atlantic to advance to the title game Dec. 3 in Charlotte. The Wolfpack’s no. 13 ranking matches the program’s best in the preseason AP poll, set in 1975.

MIAMI: First-year coach Mario Cristobal’s Hurricanes are slated to be coastal favorites with seven returning offensive and defensive starters, including the return of Associated Press freshman Tyler Van Dyke at quarterback.

Top players

QB Devin Leary, NC State: Preseason league player of the year ranks among national leaders in touchdowns (35), yardage and passing efficiency for 9-win team.

WR Josh Downs, North Carolina: An all-time big play threat, Downs had 1,335 yards receiving and eight touchdowns last year, but was sixth in Bowl Subdivision ranks in catches (7.8).

RB Sean Tucker, Syracuse: The ACC’s leading rusher ranked fourth in the FBS (124.7) en route to becoming a second-team Associated Press All-American.

QB Malik Cunningham, Louisville: A veteran dual-threat weapon with 38 career starts, he ranks fourth in the FBS with 20 rushing TDs.

The reigning champs

Pittsburgh won the program’s first ACC title behind AP League Offensive Player of the Year quarterback Kenny Pickett and prolific receiver Jordan Addison.

“It seems like forever ago,” coach Pat Narduzzi said.

Both are significant losses at the offensive skill positions, but the Panthers have seven returning defensive starters, including preseason All-ACC picks Habakkuk Baldonado and Kalija Kanci.

Hartmann’s condition

The status of Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman is a story to watch. He was one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in leading a high-scoring offense for a team that won the Atlantic Division and reached the ACC title game, but was sidelined indefinitely while he was treated for a non-football medical condition.

That means either third-year freshman Mitch Griffis or fourth-year sophomore Michael Kern will start the year for the first time.

Coastal Inspection

Four of the league’s new coaches are in the Coastal Division with Cristobal, Elliott, Duke’s Mike Elko and Virginia Tech’s Brent Pry. All but Cristobal are first-time head coaches, adding another variable to a Coastal Division race that is always unpredictable in the league’s final season with its two-division format.

Games to Watch

Clemson at Wake Forest, Sept. 24: The Tigers visit the Demon Deacons in a key matchup in the Atlantic Division race.

NC State at Clemson, Oct. 1: Preseason picks as the league’s top two teams meet in Death Valley.

Wake Forest at NC State, Nov. 5: This instate matchup largely decided last year’s transatlantic race.

Miami at Clemson, Nov. 19: The preseason division favorites meet in a potential preview of the league title game two weeks from now.

Preseason picks

Atlantic: Clemson, NC State, Wake Forest, Louisville, Florida State, Boston College, Syracuse.

Coastal: Miami, Pitt, UNC, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Duke.