Almost half a century later, the Academy has long since apologized Sachin Little Feather At the 45th Academy Awards in 1973 for indecency.

At that time, “The Godfather” It was the talk of the town, and it earned Hollywood icon Marlon Brando an Oscar for Best Actor that year.

Instead of a simple acceptance speech at the podium, Brando sent Littlefeather in his place, not only rejecting the award but educating the audience on the poor representation and portrayal of Native Indians in television and film.

The 26-year-old Littlefeather taunted through “tomahawk chops” to roars from the crowd.

Additionally, at this time, the ongoing protest at Wounded Knee in the South Dakota town, where an activist organization, The The American Indian Movement focused on assimilation and mistreatment of Native Americans. The issue was aired on national television in direct defiance of a media blackout enforced by the United States Department of Justice.

Now, the academy is apologizing for the harassment and prejudice Littlefeather suffered.

David Rubin, President Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued a formal apology to Littlefeather, saying, “The abuse you have endured as a result of this announcement is unwarranted and unfair. The emotional toll you have endured and the cost to your own career in our industry is irreparable. Your bravery has gone unrecognized for so long. For this, we offer our deepest apologies and We offer both our sincere appreciation.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Littlefeather reflected on the profound moment, saying, “I was shocked. I never thought I’d see the day I’d hear it, experience it.”

The full announcement will be read at the Academy Museum, which will honor Littlefeather on September 17 with “An Evening with Sachin Littlefeather.”

She will be in conversation with producer Bird Runningwater, co-chair of the Academy’s Indigenous Alliance.

Today, Littlefeather is living with metastasized breast cancer, but also with “love, gratitude and forgiveness.”

Her visit to the museum was her first.