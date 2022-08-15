Academy apologizes to Sachin Littlefeather for rejecting Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando

(CNN)Sachin Littlefeather had it 60 seconds to speak At the 1973 Academy Awards. In her brief speech, she declined the Best Actor Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando, faced loud boos and cheers, and defended the rights of Native Americans on national TV.
Nearly 50 years later, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has formally apologized to Littlefeather for the abuse it received during her speech and in the years since.
Academy President David Rubin wrote in a letter to Littlefeather that “the abuse you suffered as a result of this statement was unreasonable and unjustified.” “The emotional burden you have lived through in our industry and the cost to your own career has been irreparable. The courage you have shown over so long is unfathomable. We apologize for this and offer our sincere appreciation.”
Littlefeather will do Appears at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to discuss her history-making Oscar appearance and country’s future next month Onscreen representationAcademy said.
In a statement, Littlefeather called the upcoming event, during which she will receive the apology in person, “a dream come true.”
“As for the academy apologizing to me, we Indians are a very long-suffering people — it’s only been 50 years!” she said “You always have to have a sense of humor about it. It’s our way of life.”
Several Indigenous artists will perform during Littlefeather’s event, including Bird Runningwater, co-chair of the Academy’s Indigenous Alliance, and Virginia Carmelo, a descendant of the Tongwa people.
“It’s exciting to see how much has changed since I didn’t accept the Academy Award 50 years ago,” Littlefeather said.
Her speech received applause and cheers
Brando was absent when he won Best Actor for his lead role in “The Godfather.” In his place, he asked Littlefeather, an actress and activist, to attend the ceremony — and refuse the award on his behalf.
Taking the stage Calm and quiet in a buckskin dress, Littlefeather solemnly introduced herself as an Apache woman and chairwoman of the National Native American Affirmative Image Committee.
“(Brando) very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award because of the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry,” she said. said A mix of boos and applause, pauses and visibly upset looks. “I beg at this time that I have not intruded this evening, and that in the future we may meet our hearts and our understandings with love and generosity.”
Brando also refused to accept the award because of the federal backlash Wounded Knee, when members of the American Indian Movement occupied a South Dakota town but were met with resistance from federal law enforcement. Littlefeather said she promised Brando she wouldn’t touch the Oscar statuette, she said.
“I focused on the open mouths and jaws in the audience, and there was a lot,” she said. said Official Academy Blog, A.Frame. “But it was like watching a sea of Clorox, you know, very few people of color in the audience.”
She also said that John Wayne, the conservative Western star who once said “Indians were selfishly trying to keep (America) for themselves,” he accused her of “removing (her) from the stage,” though he was stopped by security guards.
After the ceremony, Littlefeather said she “went quiet” and struggled to find work in the film industry. She devoted much of her post-Oscar career to activism and founded performing arts organizations for indigenous artists.
Although she received criticism from some in Hollywood who disagreed with her defense of Native Americans, Littlefeather said she received praise and support from leaders such as Coretta Scott King and Cesar Chavez.
“I know I did the right thing,” she told A Frame.