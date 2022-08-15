Academy apologizes to Sachin Littlefeather for rejecting Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando

(CNN) Sachin Littlefeather had it 60 seconds to speak At the 1973 Academy Awards. In her brief speech, she declined the Best Actor Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando, faced loud boos and cheers, and defended the rights of Native Americans on national TV.

Nearly 50 years later, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has formally apologized to Littlefeather for the abuse it received during her speech and in the years since.

Academy President David Rubin wrote in a letter to Littlefeather that “the abuse you suffered as a result of this statement was unreasonable and unjustified.” “The emotional burden you have lived through in our industry and the cost to your own career has been irreparable. The courage you have shown over so long is unfathomable. We apologize for this and offer our sincere appreciation.”

Littlefeather (seated center), pictured in 2019, called the event “a dream come true” in her honor.

In a statement, Littlefeather called the upcoming event, during which she will receive the apology in person, “a dream come true.”

Read on