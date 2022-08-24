Académie Nouvel cartoon draws backlash for portraying Muslims

A controversial cartoon published in New Brunswick’s largest French-language newspaper sparked backlash over its portrayal of Muslims.

A cartoon published in the August 17 issue of l’Acadie Nouvelle shows a caveman dragging a woman by her hair. Below is an illustration of a man in a turban and with a weapon, who is dragging a woman in a veil on a leash.

Above the cartoon is written “Evolution?..”.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims issued a statement calling the cartoon Islamophobic and saying it spreads stereotypes that “stoke widespread hatred”.

Lina El Bakir, who works for the National Council of Canadian Muslims, said the cartoon spreads harmful stereotypes about Canada's Muslim community.

Lina El Baquier, a spokeswoman for the Quebecers’ rights organization and the French-speaking community, said she was shocked to see the illustration.

“We thought such stereotypical and harmful images were a thing of the past, and we, as a country, are past that,” she said. “and it’s really frustrating.”

El Baqir said the cartoon is spreading and influencing the Muslim community across Canada.

“It fuels a destructive narrative,” she said.

Newspaper explains

Francis Saunier, editor and managing director of Acadie Nouvelle, declined to be interviewed but said in a statement that the cartoon was in response to the news about the Taliban.

Paris Saddit said she was embarrassed as a half-Acadian when she saw the cartoon of the day in the paper. (Alexander Zilberman/CBC)

On August 16, the newspaper published an Associated Press article about life in Afghanistan a year after the Taliban returned to power. The article was accompanied by a photograph showing militants holding weapons and celebrating their return to power.

The following day, l’Acadie Nouvelle published a cartoon by Marcel Boudreau.

Saunière said the cartoon was removed from the website because readers indicated a lack of context. The news article was only available in the print edition.

Moncton woman says media needs anti-racism training after Acadie Nouvelle publishes offensive cartoon

“The cartoon was aimed at condemning the behavior of the Taliban in a specific region of the world, Afghanistan. Nothing else,” he said.

Boudreau could not be contacted for comment.

Activists speak out

On Tuesday, local activists in Moncton held a press conference to talk about the cartoon.

Paris Saddit, a lawyer for the nonprofit Old River Productions and Legal Services, said she felt “embarrassed” when she saw it was printed in the paper as the cartoon of the day.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims said the Acadie Nouvelle cartoon was not supposed to be published in 2022.

“People will think that all people who wear turbans are violent and always oppress their wives,” Saddit said. “Is this the message that academics want people to think the way we think?

“The image for me was Islamophobia.”

Saddit said she asked for a meeting with the editors of Acadie Nouvelle to discuss the cartoon.

‘Pretty disgusting’

Inda Intiar, a Moncton resident, said she was initially shocked and angry when she saw the illustration was published.

“I also felt disgusted,” she said. Shift N.B.. “I just feel like there’s so much talk about all these lenses of anti-racism, equality, and here we are with a cartoon like this published.”

In response, Intiar wrote a letter to the editor and arranges a meeting with the newspaper’s editors. She said her biggest concern is that the cartoon contributes to existing harmful narratives.

“People have so many different life experiences and I think we should not only respect that, but also be mindful of the impact of the work we publish,” she said.