On the same day, the Department of Education announced statistics detailing the devastating loss of learning during COVID, a town hall hosted by the Biden administration and two of the largest national teachers unions launched focusing on COVID, monkeypox and school ventilation.

Last Thursday, the Department of Education announced a sharp decline in reading and math scores among 9-year-olds, raising concerns about the loss of learning during the pandemic.

But, these numbers were only mentioned during a town hall later that evening. Instead, the Department of Education chose to focus the opening segment of the town hall on COVID, monkeypox and school ventilation systems.

The second half of the town hall was devoted to mental health and academics, but even then, declining test scores were barely mentioned.

In fact, throughout the nearly 90-minute town hall, the words “academics” or “academic” were mentioned only seven times, reading and math were mentioned twice, and science was mentioned once in the context of academics. – Transcript of SPAN event. On the other hand, equity was mentioned six times, while vaccines were mentioned 18 times. Monkeypox, mentioned 10 times, also attracted more airtime than educational standards.

Another under-covered topic was parents, mentioned only 9 times compared to the word “pandemic” appearing about 15 times and the word “COVID” appearing about 30 times according to the C-SPAN transcript. This, despite parents stepping up across the country and protesting the current education system, demanding more focus on academics.

Last week, the National Center for Education Statistics released data revealing a significant decline in reading and math scores from 2020 to 2022. The data showed it was the largest score drop in reading among 9-year-old students since 1990, and the first-ever drop in math scores among the same age group. The report showed declines in scores across most student groups, including geographic location, demographics and urban/rural settings.

During the town hall, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona acknowledged how the pandemic has “damaged students’ academic success,” but was confident that students could recover with the resources schools have thanks to President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. The American Rescue Plan provided $122 billion for preschool through twelfth grade schools. However, schools have been slow to use federal funds for COVID-related costs, according to a report from the Goldwater Institute.

The town hall was hosted by the White House and Secretary Cardona moderated the event with the first two teachers union presidents: National Education Association President Becky Pringle and American Federation of Teachers President Randy Weingarten to ask questions of Cardona and Biden members. administration CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha participated in the first part of the Town Hall. Human and Health Services Secretary Javier Becerra took questions in the second half. First Lady Jill Biden also appeared in a video message to the audience.