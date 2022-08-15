AC Milan start title defense in style, Inter pull out too late

TThe only thing missing from the first Serie A weekend was a bleary-eyed traveler who burst into the room and asked what year it was. Rodrigo Becao scores a header against Milan? How did this unlikely story get stuck on repeat? Three goals from Udinese centre-back in four seasons against Rossoneri more than he has managed against any other opponent put together in his entire professional career.

Six hundred miles away, Romelu Lukaku scored on his debut for Inter against Lecce, just like he did when he first joined the team in 2019. The shirt on his back changed from #9 to #90 in about how many seconds. he needed to repeat history by going home from close range to open the scoring at the Via del Mare stadium.

A day later, Ionut Radu was trapped in a less than happy replay. In the summer, the goalkeeper moved from Inter to Cremonese, looking to start a new career with a new team after his roar against Bologna price Nerazzurri control over last season’s championship race. But after a mostly strong performance against Fiorentina, he blundered again, throwing a cross at the opponent’s feet in the 95th minute and missing out on a hard-earned point.

It was a weekend of fast starts and late dramas. Bekao’s goal was the first of the season, scoring in the second minute at the San Siro, but did not unsettle the defending champions. Milan equalized from a controversial penalty and took the lead from Ante Rebic before allowing themselves to be rebounded by a goal from Adam Masina shortly before half-time.

The same player was giving them a chance to regain their advantage after the break by failing to cope with a cross in the rear post. Brahim Diaz landed a shot to punish his mistake and then the Spaniard set up Rebic to seal a 4-2 victory by throwing nutmeg to Bram Nightink and giving his teammate an invitation to finish on the edge of the penalty area.

Milan is not perfect, but which team on the first day? The defense was sloppy on both sides and Rebic should have followed Bekao better in Udinese’s opener, but his two goals more than made up for it. That’s already enough to equal his entire score for an injury-riddled 2021-22 campaign.

Udinese and Milan line up before kick-off. Photo: Shutterstock

Stefano Pioli was able to make his second-half debuts for Divok Origi, Tommaso Pobega and Charles de Quetelahere without jeopardizing a victory over opponents who took away four points from his team last season. The manager thought afterwards that his team had made matters more difficult with their early sloppiness, but it certainly was a more confident game than Inter’s in Lecce.

Since Lukaku has returned, Nerazzurri were listed as favorites to win the Scudetto but struggled despite his early goal. They may have been complacent against opponents for whom seven starting players made their debuts in Serie A. Of course, a heavy serve did not do them any good.

However, freshly promoted Lecce faced the same conditions and showed great courage for much of the first hour, with 23-year-old Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand enduring a midfield struggle with Brazilian Gabriel Strefezza in a whirlwind and menacing chaos on the right. The equalizer came from the opposite flank when Asan Sizey, a free player from Zurich, exchanged passes with Federico Di Francesco and scored a goal early in the second half.

Lecce could even take the lead and Samir Handanović made a brilliant reflex save to deflect a free-kick from Kristian Bistrović. In response, Simone Inzaghi threw all the Inter strikers onto the field at once, Edin Dzeko and Joaquin Correa joined Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez, followed by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Instead, it was full-back Denzel Dumfries, another second-half debut, who scored the winning goal in the 94th minute, using his chest to redirect Martinez’s header into the net from a corner to seal a 2-1 victory. A huge relief for Inter and grief for the Lecce fans watching their team play in Serie A for the first time in three years.

As the rest of the Inter players raced after Dumfries, Lukaku drove off in the opposite direction, heading alone towards the Inter fans in the away area. He flailed his fists furiously before dropping to his knees and festively pounding the floor; a display of emotion warmly received by many fans, even if the ultras who accused him of betrayal are not easily swayed.

Inzaghi found positives and negatives in his team’s performance, but expressed his biggest disappointment with the media, whom he accused of constantly reporting the departure of Inter’s players while advertising them as title favourites. No manager seems to want to claim this mantle for their team yet.

Jose Mourinho ridiculed suggestions that Roma might even be a dark horse in the fight for the title before their 1-0 victory over Salernitana. “I could understand that we are candidates for the Scudetto only if there are 18 Scudettos left,” he insisted, “because the only teams that have spent less are Sampdoria and Lecce.”

Quick guide Series A results Show Salernitana 0-1 Rome, La Spezia 1-0 Empoli, Fiorentina 3-2 Cremonese, Lazio 2-1 Bologna, Lecce 1-2 Inter, Monza 1-2 Turin, Milan 4-2 Udinese, Sampdoria – Atalanta 0:2. Photo: REX/Rex Features was it helpful? Thanks for your feedback.

On a very narrow definition of spending, he may be right – Roma paid out less than €10m in transfer fees this summer, but Paulo Dybala’s salary alone could be more if all bonuses are activated. Not really Giallorossi would object in that case. If he or Nicolò Zaniolo had been a little more reasonable, their advantage could have been much greater on Sunday evening.

A completely different story with Fiorentina, who could generally consider that they were lucky to score three points. At half-time they were leading 2–1 against Cremonese, reduced to 10 when Gonzalo Escalante was sent off in the 43rd minute. Even better for ViolaLuka Jovic opened the scoring with a goal.

Luka Jovic scores the second goal against Fiorentina. Photo: Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

However, despite the advantage of the people, Fiorentina missed the advantage. Pierluigi Gollini was caught out of position on a corner and had to quickly retreat and snatch the ball as it flew towards goal. Matteo Bianchetti forced him back behind the line and after that Cremonese had a chance to win.

Instead, Radu’s error in injury time meant they left Artemio Franchi empty-handed. It may be a new season, but it’s still 2022. He wasn’t happy for a goalkeeper stuck in a recurring nightmare.