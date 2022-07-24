“Abyss of fear”: Report accuses Russia of new abuses against civilians

Russian forces have tortured and beaten civilians in areas of southern Ukraine they control, part of a series of abuses that could amount to war crimes, Human Rights Watch said this weekend in a report that further undermines a public case repeatedly advanced by the president. Vladimir. V. Putin Russia for the invasion.

The atrocities committed by Russian troops north of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, have already sparked outrage around the world and have been the subject of war crimes trials by Ukrainian prosecutors, but Human Rights Watch reportThe New York-based non-profit organization covers the south of the country, where Russian occupying forces tightly control access and information.

Since February, Russian forces have been moving north from Crimea, a region of Ukraine seized by Moscow in 2014, and have taken control of territory along the coast of the Black and Azov Seas, including the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.