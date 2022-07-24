“Abyss of fear”: Report accuses Russia of new abuses against civilians

Russian forces have tortured and beaten civilians in areas of southern Ukraine they control, part of a series of abuses that could amount to war crimes, Human Rights Watch said this weekend in a report that further undermines a public case repeatedly advanced by the president. Vladimir. V. Putin Russia for the invasion.
The atrocities committed by Russian troops north of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, have already sparked outrage around the world and have been the subject of war crimes trials by Ukrainian prosecutors, but Human Rights Watch reportThe New York-based non-profit organization covers the south of the country, where Russian occupying forces tightly control access and information.
Since February, Russian forces have been moving north from Crimea, a region of Ukraine seized by Moscow in 2014, and have taken control of territory along the coast of the Black and Azov Seas, including the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.
“Russian forces have turned the occupied areas of southern Ukraine into an abyss of fear and wild lawlessness,” said Yulia Gorbunova, senior Ukraine researcher at Human Rights Watch. “Torture, inhuman treatment, and arbitrary detention and unlawful imprisonment of civilians are among the clear war crimes we have documented.” Ms Gorbunova said that the Russian authorities must immediately put an end to such abuses and understand that they will be held accountable.
The report did not explicitly link the alleged violations to Russia’s military objectives, but Mr. Putin called Moscow’s February invasion a special military operation to rid Ukraine of the Nazis. mission.
There was no immediate comment from Russian authorities on the Human Rights Watch report, but Moscow has denied in the past that its troops have committed violations and has also said its missiles are aimed at military rather than civilian areas.
Human Rights Watch said it spoke to 71 people in Kherson and Zaporozhye regions who spoke of 42 cases where Russian forces held people incommunicado or when people disappeared after being detained.
“People interviewed said they were tortured or witnessed torture in the form of prolonged beatings and, in some cases, electric shocks,” the report says, adding that the injuries included severe burns; cuts; concussions; broken teeth; broken bones, including ribs; and burst blood vessels.
Geneva Conventions allow warring parties in an international conflict to hold combatants as prisoners of war or military personnel, as well as to intern civilians under certain circumstances, for example if they regarded as a serious and ongoing threat to the detained body. But torture and inhuman treatment are prohibited and, when linked to conflict, constitute war crimes. Political leaders can be charged with war crimes for abuses committed by their forces.
A Human Rights Watch report documented the torture of three members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Force who were being held as prisoners of war and said two were killed.
Kherson region was the first region of the country where at the beginning of the invasion there were mass protests of the civilian population against the Russian occupation. This was followed by repression, which in Kherson became even more brutal, as the rebels carried out a series of bombings and attacks on local Russian proxy leaders and helped Ukrainian forces regain lost territories.