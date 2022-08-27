New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Another bus carrying about 50 illegal immigrants arrived in New York City from Texas on Saturday, with another bus expected later in the morning.

Immigrants transported to New York City were mostly young men, as well as many women.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent more than 1,500 immigrants to the Big Apple in an effort to draw attention to the ongoing immigration crisis along the southern border.

New York officials said this week that the city is using 14 hotels to house the new arrivals.

“Texas is filling the void left by Biden’s absence on our border,” Abbott wrote on social media after the buses arrived on Saturday. “We’ve made more than 19,000 arrests, seized more than 335.5M lethal doses of fentanyl, and bussed 7,400 immigrants to DC and over 1,500 to NYC. While Biden has ignored the crisis, Texas has come a long way.”

Supporters see Abbott’s bus program as forcing liberal cities and the government to confront the reality of mass illegal immigration.

New York City and Washington DC have positioned themselves as “sanctuary cities”.

Critics say the buses are a cheap move for attention.

“He’s weaponizing refugees,” said Manuel Castro, commissioner of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs. “It is shameful, and it is our moral responsibility to condemn the use of human beings for political gain.”

Castro wasn’t the only official in Mayor Eric Adams’ administration to blast Abbott. City Comptroller Brad Lander said Abbott’s action was “inhumane” and “disgusting.”

Lander said the city’s resources are stretched thin as it provides shelter, food, legal services and more.

The city’s shelter system is “right at its capacity” and they are looking to expand and rent hotel space.

