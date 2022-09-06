Abortion, slavery and marijuana: Here are the poll questions to watch in the 2022 midterms

Four states have ballot questions related to abortion and contraception

At least five states will vote this year to legalize marijuana

Five states also have referendums to outlaw slavery and indentured servitude.

Forget waiting for Congress or state legislatures to act. This year’s midterm elections are giving voters an opportunity to directly shape public policy in the form of various state ballot initiatives that deal with key national issues.

The country witnessed the power of that referendum when voters in Kansas, generally considered a safe red state, rejected an anti-abortion measure on the ballot by a decisive 59%-41% margin.

As the fall elections approach, voters in 2022 are being asked to weigh in on how their states should handle ending pregnancy, the right to contraception, legalizing certain drugs and expanding health care coverage. Slavery is also on the ballot.

In at least five states, voters will have to wrangle over whether to officially repeal it Slavery, a question that could Leads to national rethinking of US prison policy.

Many of those topics have stuck in Washington, where gridlock has consumed many reform efforts.

But whether through direct ballot initiatives cultivated by grassroots organizations through petitions or through indirect referendums first raised by state legislatures, these measures could have big consequences going forward.

Here’s a look at the points on the poll:

Access to abortion

Kansas voters chose to back abortion rights in August, giving a boost to progressives hoping for momentum. Elsewhere can rally their support through similar ballot initiatives.

At least three other states — California, Kentucky and Vermont — will have similar questions for voters to consider. While another, Montana, is asking voters to set rules around “born-alive” infants from failed abortions.

A similar question may come before voters Michigan, where A coalition of reproductive rights groups asked the state Supreme Court this month to approve their proposed measure that would put abortion rights on the ballot this fall.

Proposed reforms in California and Vermont, which already have liberal state laws ensuring the right to abortion, include full reproductive freedom, including other protections such as guaranteeing access to contraception.

Voters in the more conservative state of Kentucky are being asked to restrict abortion rights by declaring this November. The state constitution does not recognize such access or require the taxpayer Funding for abortion.

Montana’s referendum deals with whether infants born alive at any stage of development will be considered “legal persons.” If so, the proposal says, they should be provided with medical care. Dealing with violators $50,000 fine and up to 20 years in prison.

Illegal slavery

Voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee, and Vermont will decide whether to repeal Slavery as part of a larger criminal justice reform movement focused on prison labor.

This 13th Amendment to the Constitution Slavery and involuntary servitude ended when it was ratified in 1865. But a loophole allows it as punishment for a person convicted of a crime, and about 20 states have a similar exception.

Most referendums ask voters to declare that no form of slavery or involuntary servitude is allowed.

Others go further, viz The Alabama Question which seeks to remove “all racist language” from the state constitution. in Oregon, Amendment Add provisions allowing state courts or parole agencies to order prison sentence alternatives for a convicted person.

Criminal justice reform advocates say the referendum is more than symbolic, and could spark major changes for incarcerated people, such as paying them higher wages for prison work or ending forced labor altogether.

In 2018, voters Colorado, Nebraska and Utah overwhelming Abolished slavery and involuntary servitude through ballot initiative.

California, Florida, New Jersey, Ohio and Texas have introduced legislation to put similar ballot questions before voters in future elections.

Weed, decriminalizing psychedelics

Multiple states will give voters a direct say on drug policies with ballot questions on the decriminalization of marijuana and certain psychedelics.

At least five states — Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota — are considering legalizing marijuana for residents 21 or older.

But in some places the provisions go further.

A proposed amendment in Missouri would decriminalize the use of marijuana and give people convicted of non-violent marijuana offenses the opportunity to be released from prison early and have their criminal records expunged.

A legal battle is still underway in Oklahoma to determine whether voters there will have a chance to take issue with similar reforms this fall.

Colorado has a ballot initiative asking voters whether the state should define certain psychedelic plants and fungi, including mescaline, as natural drugs.

Under the amendment, personal use, possession, transportation and cultivation would be legal for those 21 years of age or older. The changes will also create a regulatory agency that will oversee licensed healing centers to administer natural medicine services.

Minimum wages, right to work rules

Nevada voters will be given a chance to give workers a pay raise this fall when they are asked Raise the minimum wage to $12 an hour For all employees.

Right now the state framework for how much a person is paid is between $9.50 and $10.50 an hour, depending on whether they have health insurance.

In 2019, the Nevada Legislature passed a measure raising the minimum wage without addressing the health insurance disparity. The ballot question would establish a flat rate for all regardless of their insurance status.

Illinois voters are asked to establish that Constitutional right to collective bargainingwhich will guarantee workers the right to organize unions.

On the opposite end of the political spectrum, Tennessee voters will Weighing Approving Right-to-Work Amendments to State Constitutionswhich would prohibit workplaces from requiring labor union membership as a condition of employment.

Expanded Medicaid, health care

One of the main debates about the Affordable Care Act a decade ago was whether states would accept or reject federal incentives to increase Medicaid eligibility.

From this year, 38 states and the District of Columbia have done so Many do so through ballot initiatives. For example, voters in Idaho, Nebraska and Utah did in 2018.

South Dakota, one of 12 states that has not expanded Medicaid, did so thanks to a coalition of health care groups who joined forces to push the idea to the ballot box this year.

Under the amendment, adults ages 18 to 65 with incomes below 133% of the federal poverty level would receive Medicaid. That’s about $18,000 per person or $37,000 for a family of four.

Other health care-related questions are sprinkled across the country.

In Oregon, a ballot initiative would ensure that every resident “has access to cost-effective, medically appropriate and affordable health care as a basic right.”

California voters will consider banning the sale of flavored tobacco products.

