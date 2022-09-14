New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire didn’t wait long to take aim at her Republican challenger in November’s midterm elections.

Hours after retired Army Gen. Dan Bolduc narrowly clinched the GOP Senate nomination in a key general election battleground state — one of the few Senate races that could decide whether Republicans win back a majority in the chamber — Hassan’s campaign launched a new statewide television commercial. “Dan Bolduc and the anti-choice Republicans are taking away your personal liberties,” they allege.

“If Dan Bolduc and congressional Republicans take control of the US Senate, they will push for a nationwide ban on abortion — a ban with no exceptions,” the ad’s narrator states.

But Bolduc said he would not support a proposal unveiled Tuesday by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina to implement a 15-week federal abortion ban.

“No, I’m not going to support it because it doesn’t make sense. The Supreme Court has already decided it’s a state issue. The states have it. They need it there. Women on both sides of the issue get a better voice at the state level,” Bolduc told Fox News Digital in an interview after announcing her primary victory.

And on the issue of Bolduc’s abortion, Hasan argued that “Granite is out of sync with the States. She’s the problem, not me.”

Hassan told Fox News in a call with reporters Wednesday afternoon that Bolduc “is saying now that it’s different from what he’s been saying for years. He said he would vote for anti-choice legislation in Washington.”

The statement from Hassan is her second to specifically mention abortion. Her campaign launched a TV commercial in late June in the wake of a blockbuster move by the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling and return the issue of legal abortion to the states.

Hassan — a former governor and first-term senator from New Hampshire, where Republicans are vulnerable because of her poor poll numbers — supports Democratic legislation that protects abortions and has no legislative restrictions on terminating a pregnancy. The senator repeatedly demurred when asked by reporters if she would support any specific restrictions on legal abortion.

Democratic candidates, committees and affiliated groups have spent heavily this summer to target Republican abortion positions, which polling suggests has grown in importance in the minds of voters since the Supreme Court decision.

In early summer, Republicans pushed to regain House and Senate majorities, fueled by historic headwinds (the party that wins the White House traditionally suffers defeats in subsequent midterm elections) as well as a favorable political climate. Skyrocketing gas prices, record inflation, rising crime and parental dissatisfaction with their children’s schools in the wake of pandemic shutdowns. Campaign conditions, overshadowed by President Biden’s cratering poll numbers, have put Democrats on the defensive.

But Democrats are buoyed by a string of ballot box victories this summer in the wake of the high court’s abortion ruling — including summer gas price relief, major legislative wins for Democrats in Congress and the president’s rising (but still underwater) approval ratings — turning what once looked like a November GOP election tidal wave into a political The disabled were dramatically reduced.