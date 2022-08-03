Abortion Rights Shockwave Rocks Midterms, 3 Other Primary Pullouts

Enlarge this image toggle signature DAVE COUP/AFP via Getty Images

DAVE KOUP/AFP via Getty Images

Tuesday was the biggest major day left on the 2022 mid-term calendar, and there were some important outcomes that could have implications for this fall, from the state of abortion rights in this country to the risks to Republicans and Democrats from former President Trump’s influence.

Here are four takeaways from the results in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, and Washington:

1. Abortion rights supporters are getting a significant boost.

Voters in Kansas rejected a ballot initiative that would open the door to allowing lawmakers to significantly curb abortion rights in the state. But he not only failed, he failed decisively.

Live stream: 2022 primaries Voters in Kansas decided to keep abortion legal in the state, rejecting the amendment

This is the first time voters have spoken out on the issue since the Supreme Court overturned Rowe vs. Wade, and this should be a revelation to the Republicans. This is conservative Kansas, not New York or California. And it was on the ballot in August because opponents of abortion rights thought it would do them good with a low voter turnout. But it was not a matter of low turnout.

By comparison, only about 450,000 people turned out in the 2018 Kansas primary. For this voting measure it was double. This is about half from Total Registered Kansas Voters. For voting in August… wow.

Republican strategists have been concerned over the past few months about how the Supreme Court’s decision will be reversed. Caviar will affect campaigns. This will make them raise their eyebrows with their morning coffee, because this result clearly shows how much energy is now in the issue of abortion rights.

It was a one-issue race in Kansas, with moderate voters and independents saying inflation, gas prices and crime are more important to their vote this fall. But abortion rights have soared up the list of concerns and affected an otherwise repressed Democratic base.

Republicans have been on a slippery slope to reclaim the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate, but abortion rights supporters can now help Democrats reverse some of the GOP’s expected House gains and hold on to the Senate.

2. Trump again shows his strength in the Republican Party primaries.

Blake Masters won a Trump-backed victory in a key race for the Arizona Senate and will face more moderate Democrat Mark Kelly this fall. Masters is a venture capitalist who promoted Trump’s policies and campaign lies.

Masters, who received a lot of financial support from his friend and mentor, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, who poured millions into the race to support the Masters, said, for example, that the Democrats “did everything they could” to win the 2020 presidential election. and suggested that this year’s interim results may not be up to par.

In the race for secretary of state, Trump-backed conspiracy theorist and election denier Mark Fincham, who was on the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, won the GOP nomination. Finham now sixth voter nationwide to win the Republican nomination for a position that controls state election administration.

Four of these states are key presidential states – Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico and, now, Arizona.

The big Arizona gubernatorial race between Trump’s preferred nominee Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson, backed by former Vice President Mike Pence and outgoing Gov. Doug Ducey, was still too close to call on Wednesday morning.

Polls have shown Lake, also in denial of the election, in the lead, but Lake leads with only a couple of thousand votes.

In the race for the Missouri State Senate, State Attorney General Eric Schmitt handily defeated controversial former Gov. Eric Greitens. The day before this race, Trump endorsed ERIC. Just “ERIC”, no last name. It means nothing but trolling.

In Michigan, Trump won with his nominee John Gibbs, ousting Peter Meyer, one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach him after his behavior during and before the January 6 uprising. The Democrats backed Gibbs by spending millions to help oust Meyer, thinking it would give them a better chance of winning a seat in the general election.

This is a Machiavellian move that is part of a broader trend of Democrats in this kind of race, and has irritated even some Democratic lawmakers. It worked in the short term in this race, but if Gibbs — and other candidates like him — win, it will come back to bite the Democrats (more on that below).

Two other Republicans who impeached Trump were also on the ballot in Washington state, Representatives Jaime Herrera Beitler and Dan Newhouse. The races were not announced as only about half of the votes had been cast by Wednesday morning. Both incumbents are narrowly ahead of Republican rivals in the primaries, where the top two candidates, regardless of party, advance to the general election.

If they hold out, they will join California’s David Valadao as the only remaining impeachments against Trump. Four others announced their decision not to run for re-election, and on Jan. 6, committee vice chairman and Trump’s main antagonist Liz Cheney will face her fate in two weeks in Wyoming.

And Cheney is in big trouble. Latest NPR/PBS News Hour/ A Marist poll showed that only 13% of Republicans in the country have a favorable view of it, compared to 60% of Democrats. It’s a difficult position in a very conservative state where Republicans outnumber Democrats five to one, and Trump has had a tougher 2020 than any other state.

Cheney has tried to reach out to Democrats in her state, but it’s unlikely to work. Why? Let’s put it this way: she could win every non-Republican voter in the state—Democrats, Independents, Libertarians, members of the Constitution Party, and other non-party voters—and still could lose by nearly 50 points. it a lot of land to make peace with the Republicans.

Live stream: 2022 primaries She voted to impeach Trump. Now Rep. Herrera Beutler is battling through a tough primary

3. Trump and MAGA candidates will be tested this fall.

Of course Trump fired Meyer. But this is a county Biden won by double-digit votes in 2020, and with Trump’s tough Gibbs appointment in housing and urban development on the ballot, it gives Democrats a key opportunity to gain an edge.

In fact, shortly after the race was announced, Cook’s Political Report changed the race from Toss Up to Lean Democrat.

Sure, Masters won the Senate race from Arizona, but can someone who spread Trump’s campaign lies and support Trump’s far-right policies in increasingly purple Arizona beat a more moderate candidate like Kelly?

Are these election deniers winning the race for secretaries of state in states where Democrats have won the last few presidential elections, when those positions have traditionally gone to fairly unbiased people? This is really important, because, as the hearings on January 6 showed, democracy took place in 2020, but only thanks to people who did the right thing.

4. Democrats will potentially face a more powerful Trump if he becomes president.

If these candidates do however, winning – and it’s possible given that anyone with a “D” or “R” next to their name in these highly polarized times starts at about 45% in the competitive race – and Trump runs and wins in 2024. he will be in a lot of a stronger position to impose his will than in 2017, when he first took office, or in 2021, when he left.

He will control many more levers in the states, from state parties to election officials. And those seeds are being sown as Biden is at the lowest end of his popularity, largely because independents worried about inflation and high gas prices strongly disapprove of his work, while Democrats, especially progressives, are frustrated that Biden is not could do more for them or fight as bravely as they want.

But in 2024, Trump may be a brazen threat to warring Democrats, and if Biden runs as he promises, it’s up to him to get his base back on board to counter it.