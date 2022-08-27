New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden States are not happy to make decisions about abortion restrictions following the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

At one time Women’s Equality Day At an event at the White House on Friday, the president criticized Republican-led states working to ban nearly all abortions, calling the restrictions “beyond the pale.”

“You’re going to hear the roar of women on this issue and it’s going to be consequential,” he said.

Had a meeting with Biden State and local Officers To talk about ways to expand access to abortion access.

Kansas abortion constitutional amendment rejected by voters

Biden and the Democrats, I feel the weakness In a key link in the Republicans’ platform, voters are implored to support Democrats in November so that Congress can codify Roe v. Wade and prevent states from imposing abortion restrictions.

At the moment, Democrats don’t have a large enough majority to do anything about abortion laws. Democrats need 10 Republican votes to overcome a filibuster and get any bill through an evenly divided Senate. But only two Republicans have said they would support such a measure, and there aren’t enough votes to overcome a filibuster.

Biden hammered home what abortion rights supporters need to do if they want to stop red states from imposing more restrictions.

“It’s the only way it can happen [is] If the American people make it happen in November,” Biden said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.