Tim Scott says he doesn’t believe abortion will affect GOP success in the midterms

Sen. Tim Scott, RS.C., discusses the potential impact of the Dobbs decision on the midterm elections.

President Biden States are not happy to make decisions about abortion restrictions following the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

At one time Women’s Equality Day At an event at the White House on Friday, the president criticized Republican-led states working to ban nearly all abortions, calling the restrictions “beyond the pale.”

“You’re going to hear the roar of women on this issue and it’s going to be consequential,” he said.

Had a meeting with Biden State and local Officers To talk about ways to expand access to abortion access.

Kansas abortion constitutional amendment rejected by voters

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with state and local elected officials about reproductive health care in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Washington.

(Associated Press)

Biden and the Democrats, I feel the weakness In a key link in the Republicans’ platform, voters are implored to support Democrats in November so that Congress can codify Roe v. Wade and prevent states from imposing abortion restrictions.

At the moment, Democrats don’t have a large enough majority to do anything about abortion laws. Democrats need 10 Republican votes to overcome a filibuster and get any bill through an evenly divided Senate. But only two Republicans have said they would support such a measure, and there aren’t enough votes to overcome a filibuster.

Abortion rights protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court overturned constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years, with its conservative majority ruling to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Biden hammered home what abortion rights supporters need to do if they want to stop red states from imposing more restrictions.

“It’s the only way it can happen [is] If the American people make it happen in November,” Biden said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

