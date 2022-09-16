New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Among the key issues that could shape the outcome of November’s midterm elections: A woman’s right to choose.

A recent Fox News poll found abortion to be the top issue motivating 16% of voters. This lags behind inflation, the main issue that motivates about 20% of voters.

In several key battlegrounds, the threat of further restrictions on abortion appears to have galvanized voters.

For example, Ohio was one of several states that saw an increase in female voter registration following the landmark ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

Washington and Oregon voters say abortion, affordable housing among top election priorities

In the weeks after Dobe’s decision, Ohio reported that 54% of new voters were women, compared with 47% in the months before the decision was leaked, according to a New York Times review of voter data.

“Women don’t want to raise their daughter in a country where they have less rights than they do, and they’re willing to fight,” said Katie Paris, founder of Red, Wine and Blue, an Ohio-based Democratic grassroots organization.

Parris told Fox News that members of his coalition are excited ahead of November.

Kansas abortion constitutional amendment rejected by voters

“The effects of Roe’s overturning were faster and more widespread than anyone expected, so there’s a whole new understanding of how government works and how it affects our lives,” Parris said.

Meanwhile, according to Ohio Right to Life spokeswoman Elizabeth Whitmarsh, pro-life voters are still motivated to vote after Dobbs.

““Our work has really just begun and I think a lot of pro-life women understand that and they know that now more than ever is the time to get involved,” said Whitmarsh. “It’s really naive to think about this growth. Women voter registration is only from the pro-choice side; Pro-life women are here and we are ready to fight for life.”

Across the country, only a handful of states are poised to put abortion on the ballot for the midterms. In November, Montana and Kentucky will vote on Republican measures to restrict abortion, while California, Vermont and Michigan will vote on proposals to protect abortion access.

Michigan residents will vote on the abortion amendment in the November election

Democrats hope to continue momentum from the August primary in Kansas, where voters in the reliably red state chose to protect abortion rights; Voting against a constitutional amendment that would have empowered lawmakers to regulate abortions.

“Democrats have a significant advantage on this issue, where there are so many human stakes. However, the parties are polarized on abortion,” said Nathaniel Swigger, associate professor of politics at Ohio State University.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Meanwhile, Republicans are increasingly divided over abortion as the midterms approach. On Wednesday, with party leaders and several Republicans competing in midterm races, Sen. Lindsey Graham’s proposed 15-week abortion ban is far from over.