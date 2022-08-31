New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Abortion is a midterm election issue for registered Democrats despite the technical economic recession, according to a new poll that also shows most Americans under 50 support President Biden’s student loan handout.

A Quinnipiac University poll found that 53% of registered voters approved of Biden’s student loan handout, while 43% disapproved. Most of those approving the handout came from people under the age of 50, revealing a huge divide in approval among voters demographically.

Biden recently announced his plan to spend up to $10,000 — and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients — for people in low- to middle-income families, for a responsible federal budget. $500 billion.

Although inflation hit a 40-year high in June and the economy entered a technical recession, abortion remains the most important issue for 18% of registered Democrat voters, with climate change, gun violence and health care all more of a concern than inflation. – This is a current issue that only concerns 10% of Democrats. Among registered Republican voters, inflation is the most important issue for 45%, followed by immigration.

The economy entered a technical recession as gross domestic product (GDP) fell for the second consecutive quarter and inflation rose to 8.5% in July.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and return the power to restrict abortion to the states, Democrats have made abortion a focal point of their campaigns, but have declined to explain their position and whether they support any restrictions on abortion. . Eight in ten voters say it is somewhat or very important for a midterm candidate to share their views on abortion before this fall’s election.

According to the poll, 58% of registered American voters disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy. Biden has a 40% job approval rating and a 52% disapproval rating among Americans, a dramatic shift from a July poll that put the president’s approval at 31%.

Despite a slight improvement in his approval rating, 67% say they do not want Biden re-elected in 2024. Among voters, 68% of registered Hispanic voters said they did not want Biden to run for re-election.

“The surge over the summer. President Biden’s approval numbers rebounded to the long-elusive 40% mark as he gained support among young people, likely spurred by Biden’s decision to eliminate some student loans,” said Tom Malloy, a Quinnipiac University polling analyst. A statement about the poll.

The approval came shortly after Biden announced the student loan handout and signed several spending bills, including the Manchin-Schumer climate and tax bill labeled the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

At the same time four years ago, Trump had a 43% approval rating, according to the RealClearPolitics average.

If the midterm elections were held today, 47% want Democratic Party control of the House of Representatives, compared to 43% who want GOP control, as Republicans fight to take back the majority. , according to Poll.

The Quinnipiac University poll was conducted from August 25-29, 2022. The margin of error stands at 2.5 percentage points