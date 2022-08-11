Abortion is legal in Illinois. In Wisconsin, it’s almost illegal. So the clinics merged

Enlarge this image switch title Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

About two days a week, Natalie Hartwig leaves her home in Madison, Wisconsin before her son wakes up to cross the border to Illinois.

“Fortunately, it’s summer,” said Hartwig, a nurse midwife at the Wisconsin Planned Parenthood Center. As long as he can sleep. But any arrangements that need to be made will be on my wife.”

She drives at least two hours each way, immersing herself in audiobooks and podcasts as she drives to a clinic in the northern Illinois suburb of Waukegan. She spends her days in the recovery room caring for abortion patients and checking their vitals before they go home. She is also licensed in Illinois and trained in medical abortion, which she will be able to do virtually via telemedicine with patients throughout Illinois.

This story was created in collaboration with Kaiser Health News.

Hartwig actually works part-time in Illinois because when Rowe vs. Wade was repealed in June, a Wisconsin law went into effect immediately, banning almost all abortions except to save the life of a pregnant woman. Health care providers in Wisconsin want to maintain access for patients, while in Illinois, long an oasis of abortion rights, more staff are needed to help treat the influx of people arriving from all over the US.

The Waukegan Clinic is Illinois’ busiest family planning clinic for out-of-state abortion patients. After Caviar fell, 60% of patients came to this clinic from outside the state – mostly from Wisconsin. In fact, the organization opened in Waukegan two years ago with Wisconsin in mind, knowing that if Rowe vs. Wade falls, access to abortion in that state will decrease significantly.

After Caviar closed, Planned Parenthood organizations in both states announced their partnership. More than a dozen Wisconsin employees, including doctors, nurses and paramedics, now travel to Waukegan to provide care.

“It really required the perfect mix of supply and demand,” said Kristen Schultz, director of strategy and operations for Planned Parenthood of Illinois. “They had capacity without local demand, while we had the opposite.”

A month after the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark decision, Illinois has become an even greater oasis for people seeking abortions. Ddozens of clinics closed Nationwide, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a non-profit organization that supports abortion rights and monitors the issue, as 11 states in the South and Midwest have imposed bans.

The influx of patients into Illinois had another impact. For many years, abortion specialists traveled once or twice a month to other states such as Kansas, Mississippi, and Oklahoma, where their help was badly needed.

Vaccinations – Health News Because of the abortion law in Texas, her desired pregnancy turned into a medical nightmare.

Chicago ob/gyn Dr. Laura Laursen was one of them.

“Now the script is completely reversed,” said Laursen of the Physicians in Reproductive Health. “You’re needed here more than anywhere else.”

Anti-abortion groups oppose the Planned Parenthood partnership and prepare for a marathon effort to limit abortion rights in Illinois. In a statement after the announcement of the organization, Amy Gerkethe chief executive of Illinois Right to Life, called it “particularly tragic.”

Help with surge treatment

Inside the Waukegan clinic, there are typical exam tables, ultrasound machines, and hardwood floors. There are also indications of what the space used to be – a large bank on a busy shopping street – such as the gleaming vault in the staff break room.

Some Wisconsin service providers travel to Waukegan several times a week; others a few days a month.

As for Hartwig, associate director of clinical services at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, she can do more for patients in Illinois than at home. Even as a trained nurse, she was not allowed to perform a medical abortion in Wisconsin. But she can in Illinois, according to the state Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

“That was exactly what I always had to do,” Hartwig said. “Nothing will stop me from helping our patients.”

Dr. Katie Kingthe medical director of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, said that although her staff is committed to providing these services, it comes at a cost.

“This is a burden on our doctors, nurses and paramedics who have small children at home,” King said. “Sounds great. Of course, we will all go to Waukegan five days a week. But the logistics of it and the sacrifices that come with it in people’s daily lives take their toll.”

However, this sacrifice helped. With staff from Wisconsin, Waukegan Clinic has now doubled the number of available abortion appointments, and they are still on the rise. It also frees up other staff to treat patients who come in for other reasons, such as birth control and cancer screening.

All Planned Parenthood of Illinois clinics saw a surge in Wisconsin patients seeking abortions – a tenfold increase in the month after Caviar was cancelled, from about 35 patients a month to 350, King said. This does not include Wisconsin residents who may have had an abortion from other providers.

Potential Model

The clinic in Waukegan aroused interest among abortionists in other nearby states. Schulz says Planning Parenthood of Illinois receives calls from places like Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.

Illinois needs more staff to treat more patients. But where will these additional employees come from? The trip from Wisconsin to Waukegan is relatively short compared to providers in Ohio who have to cross Indiana to get here.

Other conversations are taking place between providers across the country. National Abortion Federationwhich has about 500 employees, including independent abortion clinics and hospitals, connects people who are looking for work in clinics with those who need workers, said Melissa Fowlerchief program director of the federation.

Vaccinations – Health News The role of independent foundations helping people to have an abortion is growing

However, she acknowledged that moving is not a viable option for everyone.

“People have life,” Fowler said. “They have families. They are deeply rooted in their communities… And so the situation you see in Illinois and Wisconsin is wonderful because people can stay connected to their community, they don’t have to move with their family, and they are still able to provide care.”

In southern Illinois, many of the people who work at the Fairview Heights clinic live overseas in St. Louis. It is approximately a 30 minute drive to Dr. Colleen McNicholaschief medical officer for family planning in the St. Louis region and southwest Missouri.

During her career, she traveled to Kansas and Oklahoma to have abortions. Now she sees whose experience she can bring to Fairview Heights, such as doctors and clinic leaders in Arkansas who are post-Caviar Now the world is working in a state where almost all abortions are prohibited. Recently, Fairview Heights has seen a large surge in the number of patients seeking abortions from Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi.

“Who will provide these services?” MacNicholas asked.

Prior to the June decision, patients in Fairview Heights typically waited three days to schedule an abortion. Now they are waiting for about three weeks – in a clinic that performs abortions six days a week for eight hours a day.

Within a year, MacNicholas said, the clinic could open its doors seven days a week, 12 hours a day.

She fears that even this may not be enough to quickly access patients.

This story was produced through NPR’s partnership with Kaiser Health News as well as WBEZ Chicago.