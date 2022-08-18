New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Democrats are leading in Michigan’s governor’s race, with a new poll finding that abortion is the top issue for voters when deciding which candidate to vote for in November.

An AARP/Fabrizio Ward & Impact Research poll found abortion tied with inflation and rising prices as the most important issue for Michigan voters, both receiving 13%. GOP voters are most concerned about inflation and the economy.

When asked what issue is most important when considering who to vote for in the gubernatorial midterm elections, abortion ranked highest at 19%.

After the Supreme Court ruled in June overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade precedent that protected abortion access for decades, abortion has become a key midterm issue in the past few months.

Inflation and rising prices came in as the second most important issue, but it was the most important to Republican voting Michiganders. Jobs and the economy were the third most important factors to voters when considering the two candidates for governor.

Inflation has remained high for several months, rising to 8.5% year-on-year in July. Gross domestic product (GDP) fell for the second consecutive quarter from April-June, declaring that the economy by definition has entered a technical recession.

Democrats hold a 2-point edge on the regular congressional ballot over Republicans in the Great Lakes state, according to the poll.

Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is leading the Michigan governor’s race over Trump-endorsed Republican Tudor Dixon, with 51%-46% of overall support. Whitmer ranks higher than her GOP opponent in nearly every demographic except Republican voters.

Although a majority of Michigan voters indicated they would vote to re-elect Whitmer, 55% believe their state is headed in the wrong direction.

Voters over 50 make up 60% of voters in Michigan’s midterm elections this fall, according to an AARP poll. Whitmer received the most support from 50-plus voters, especially black voters, who favored her over Dixon 79%-16%.

The poll indicated that the Trump-backed Dixon had a slightly higher unfavorable opinion from Michigan voters, 41%-38%.

Former President Donald Trump has a higher approval rating than President Biden. Trump holds a 6-point lead with 47% approval over Biden’s 41% approval and 57% disapproval rating among voters in the state.

AARP/Fabrizio Ward & Impact Research The survey was conducted from August 8-14, 2022, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.