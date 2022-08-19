Abortion ban in Michigan still blocked

Enlarge this image toggle signature Paul Sansia/AP

LANSING, Michigan. On Friday, a Michigan judge barred the district attorney’s office from enforcing the state’s 1931 abortion ban for the foreseeable future, following two days of testimony from abortion experts, medical professionals and the state’s chief medical officer.

The decision comes after the state Court of Appeals said earlier this month that district attorneys are not subject to the May order and can enforce the injunction following the fall of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The harm to the body of women and people capable of pregnancy as a result of not issuing an injunction could not be more real, obvious, present and dangerous to the court,” Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham said during his ruling on Friday.

David Cullman, an attorney representing the two Republican district attorneys, said there were plans to file an appeal.

“The judge ignored all the obvious legal errors and problems in this case, I think, simply because it is about abortion,” Kallman told The Associated Press after the hearing.

Cunningham filed a restraining order against district attorneys hours after the Aug. 1 appeals court decision and at the request of attorneys representing Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

While most prosecutors in counties with abortion clinics said they would not enforce the ban, Republican prosecutors in Kent, Jackson and Macomb counties said they should be able to enforce the 1931 law.

Cunningham listened to arguments Wednesday and Thursday at Pontiac before issuing a preliminary injunction that is expected to keep abortion legal statewide until the Michigan Supreme Court or voters decide in the fall.

In his ruling, Cunningham found all three state witnesses “extremely credible”, dismissing defense witness testimony as “worthless and biased”.

A 1931 law in Michigan, which was enacted following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade, bans abortion in all cases except the life of the mother. The invalid injunction was retroactively blocked from taking effect in May when Judge Elisabeth Gleicher issued a preliminary injunction.

The state appeals court later said that the preliminary injunction only applies to the attorney general’s office, meaning that some district attorneys could charge providers with a felony.

While Cullman said during Thursday’s closing debate that issuing a preliminary injunction is not a way to change laws, lawyers representing Whitmer argued that allowing district attorneys to decide whether to enforce the 1931 injunction would cause confusion.

“I’m glad everyone in this state knows that no matter what county you currently live in, you won’t be held accountable as a service provider,” Oakland County Attorney Karen McDonald said after the ruling.

A ballot initiative to enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution garnered 753,759 signatures in July and is expected to ultimately determine the status of abortion access in Michigan. The amendment is awaiting final approval by a November vote by the State Council of Campaigners.

“This court believes that it is overwhelmingly in the public interest to allow the people of the great state of Michigan to decide this issue by a vote,” Cunningham said Friday.

The status of abortion in Michigan is expected to dramatically impact that state’s November general election, in which Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel, also a Democrat, made abortion rights the centerpiece of their re-election campaigns.

“In the absence of this preliminary injunction, physicians face a very real threat of prosecution depending on where they practice,” Nessel said in a statement released after Friday’s ruling.