The Memphis Police Department’s search for kidnapped kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher continued Saturday, more than 24 hours after she disappeared.

Fletcher, an avid athlete, was abducted while jogging early Friday morning on Central Avenue near the University of Memphis in what the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) later identified as a GMC Terrain.

MPD told Fox News Digital on Saturday that it does not currently have a license plate for the suspect vehicle, and that a blurry photo TBI released Friday is the only available footage of the SUV in question.

“The investigation into the kidnapping of Eliza Fletcher is still active and ongoing. Investigators are continuing to search and follow up on all leads. No arrests have been made in connection with this case,” Memphis police said in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

Fletcher’s husband, Richard Fletcher III, was with several other people outside his family’s Memphis home Saturday morning.

Fletcher III initially reported his wife missing around 7:45 a.m. Saturday when she did not return from her run.

Police found some of Fletcher’s belongings at the scene on Central Avenue. They were also told that a man approached Fletcher and She was placed in a dark SUV After the conflict.

Tennessee woman kidnapped, forced into SUV while on the run in Memphis, police say

According to Fox 13 Memphis, officers were seen pulling over a white Jeep parked outside Fletcher’s home on Friday afternoon.

The suspect in Fletcher’s disappearance is described by investigators as a male.

Fletcher is described as a blonde woman with blonde hair and green eyes. She is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 137 pounds. She was wearing a pink athletic top and purple running shorts, with her hair up and a matching headband.

Anyone with information related to the kidnapping is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Fox News’ Adam Sabes, Michael Ruiz and Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.