ABC White House correspondent Mary Alice Parks reported Thursday that the Biden administration wants to avoid talking about the immigration crisis at the southern border.

As various Republican governors continue to send illegal immigrants to progressive states, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on Wednesday.

On ABC’s streaming channel, host Phil Lipoff asked Parks how the White House was responding to the latest move.

“We haven’t heard much from the White House,” she explained. “He obviously realizes that this midterm election talking about immigration and the border is not his first choice.”

Ron Dentis sent two planeloads of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Parks suggested that the White House has several issues that they will discuss.

“They want to talk about literally anything else,” she suggested. “We have to press the White House for a greater response.”

However, she acknowledged that other Democratic Party members have been more vocal on the crisis.

“Other Democrats who represent Massachusetts and some of these other areas have been quick to really blast these Republican governors today,” a White House spokesman explained.

2 Migrant buses arrive outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ Naval Observatory residence

She went on to say that “they’re calling it a political stunt, saying DeSantis and Texas Governor Abbott are using people, using these immigrants as political pawns.”

The host further referenced the phenomenon of Republicans moving their illegal immigrants to progressive sanctuary states.

“Well, this is the latest in a series of similar moves by Republican governors, especially Greg Abbott in Texas, who has already sent immigrants to both New York and Washington,” Lipoff explained. “He says he sent two busloads of migrants across the US Mexico border this morning to Vice President Kamala Harris’ home. It’s in a residential area in DC.”