Aaron Rodgers’ use of ayahuasca won’t get him in trouble with NFL, league says

Green Bay, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ revelation that he consumed a plant-based psychedelic substance known as ayahuasca won’t get him in trouble with the NFL.

According to league spokesman Brian McCarthy, any trace of the substance in his system would not result in a positive result under substance abuse or performance-enhancing drug policies.

The league and players’ union negotiated a collective drug policy that banned a long list of substances, but since ayahuasca wasn’t on it, Rodgers had no reason to violate the policy.

Rodgers revealed last week that he had taken the substance, but the league had not previously commented on whether it was prohibited by NFL rules.

Rodgers knows he will be the same because he was once the team’s union representative and was part of the collective bargaining process when the contract was extended. Considering what’s at stake if the substance is illegal — possible suspension and entry into a substance abuse program — he’s likely to make sure he’s not breaking any rules.

On the Aubrey Marcus podcast, Rodgers said he consumed ayahuasca during a trip to Peru in the offseason. The substance, which contains the active chemical dimethyltryptamine, or DMT, is associated with religious practices and rituals in South America and has hallucinogenic properties.

Rodgers credits the substance for helping his mental health and winning his third and fourth MVP awards in 2020 and 2021.