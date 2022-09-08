New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Despite the Green Bay Packers losing key players in the offseason, Aaron Rodgers is still confident heading into the 2022 regular season.

The two-time reigning NFL MVP quickly attacked fans of other teams in the NFC North — the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and arch-rival Minnesota Vikings. According to To FOX Bet, The Packers are -189 favorites to win the division with the Vikings at +275.

“Every other team in the NFC North, it seems like every year, their fan base and their teams think, ‘This is our year to win the North,'” Rodgers told reporters Wednesday. by athletic. “That hasn’t really happened in my time, for the most part.”

The Packers finished 13-4 last season, winning the NFC North for the third time in a row and the third time under head coach Matt LaFleur. Rodgers missed just one game en route to another MVP season.

Against NFC North opponents, he was 4-2 with 1,602 passing yards, 18 touchdown passes and didn’t throw a single interception. The two losses came against the Vikings in Week 11 and the Lions in Week 18. Rodgers only played in 46% of the offensive snaps in Week 18, splitting time with Jordan Love.

Rodgers lost two key players heading into the 2022 season — Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Returning are Robert Cobb, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers and Robert Tonian. The team signed Sammy Watkins and selected Christian Watson, Romeo Daubs and Samori Toure in the draft.

Green Bay plays Minnesota to open the season on Sunday at 4:25 pm ET.