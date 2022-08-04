Aaron Rodgers says taking ayahuasca has helped improve mental health and promoted MVP seasons

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed The Aubrey Marcus Podcast He consumed ayahuasca before his back-to-back MVP seasons, credit Plant based psychedelics Thanks to a change in mindset and an improvement in his mental health, that helped produce two of the best seasons of his career.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence,” Rodgers said of winning his third and fourth MVPs in 2020 and 2021 following an ayahuasca experience in Peru. “I really don’t. I don’t really believe in coincidences at this point. The universe brings about what is meant to be.

“There are always signals and synchronicities around us when we’re awake enough to see them and take them in and it’s talking to us or listening to our intuition, when it hits us in the head, ‘Hey dummy, this is it.’ What are you doing.”

Rodgers says his decision to try ayahuasca was fueled by his prior experience with psychedelics — Marcus Rodgers once told him “one of the best days of my life” involved taking mushrooms on the beach. Ocean” – as well as from listening to Marcus’ podcast.

Rodgers says people tend to focus on the downsides of ayahuasca — nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and hallucinations. Among the many side effects – but not the “deep and meaningful and crazy mind-expanding possibilities and deep self-love and healing that happens on the other side” after taking the drug.

“I knew I was never going to be the same,” he said following the trip and the ayahuasca experience.

“For me, I didn’t do that and think, ‘Oh, I’m never going to play football again,'” Rodgers said. “No, it gave me a deeper and more meaningful appreciation for life. My intention the first night was ‘I want to feel what pure love feels like’. That was my intention. And I did. I really did. I felt like I could feel a hundred different hands on my body. Had a magical experience, love and forgiveness for me and gratitude for this life. Ancestors.”

The experience, Rodgers said, “put me on course to go back to my job and have a different perspective on things. To be more free at work, as a leader, as a teammate, as a friend, as a lover. I think that experience paved the way for me to have the best season of my career (in 2020).” Really feel it.”

Rodgers speaks passionately about the importance of self-love, his Ayahaska experience, and how he feels it helped him achieve self-love. He stopped several times to fight back tears.

“You can’t do anything in this life until you really, really love yourself unconditionally,” Rodgers says. “So that’s what I had to do. I had to completely surrender to the idea that everything I was saying was true. It finally broke. I lay on that mat and calmed myself down that it was all a lie. Maybe it was true. I told myself that maybe it’s true. I’ll never be the least human on the planet and love unconditionally forever. In the reality of the worst self-talk you can imagine not deserving…

“…I was with that reality, that was my reality — that all the things I said about myself were true and real. And I was like, ‘Is there anybody in this room who could still love me?'” Rodgers Marcus first recalled.

“What came next was a voice in my head — it wasn’t really my voice — and it said: ‘If at your lowest, these people can still love you, then you should be able to love yourself.'”

Rodgers said the experience also helped his mental health.

“To me, one of the main tenants of your mental health is self-love. That’s what ayahuasca did for me, it helped me see how to love myself unconditionally,” says Rodges. “It’s only in that unconditional self-love that I can truly love others unconditionally. And what better way to work on it – this is my own belief – but what better way than to work on my mental health is an experience like that.

“In my opinion, the greatest gift I can give my teammates is to be able to show them unconditional love and be a role model for them. I mean, it’s important for me to play well and show up and lead. Things, but it’s about what you say until they know how much you care. They don’t care.”

Rodgers, 38, is the NFL’s highest-paid player. He is entering his 18th season with the Packers. He captured the MVP award in 2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021, throwing for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns for the NFC’s No. 1 seed last season. In 2020, Rodgers led the NFL in completion percentage (70.7%) and touchdowns (career-high 48).