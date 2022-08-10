Aaron Rodgers says Green Bay Packers shouldn’t overreact to ‘stinker’ in 2021 opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. – By the end of last season, it was easy to forget how the Green Bay Packers started.

Freeze the season after Week 1 last year and the Packers were the NFL’s biggest upset. They got blown off the field in their worst opener in decades against the New Orleans Saints, a “stinker” as Aaron Rodgers called it. Suddenly it’s time to re-evaluate the Packers’ outlook for the 2021 season.

That season ended with them locking up the NFC’s top overall seed before their finish in Detroit. The best any team could accomplish in the regular season.

A year later, a 38-3 loss to the Saints in the upcoming preseason sharpened the memories. Coach Matt LaFleur has informed his top players that their preparations for the 2022 season may be different. Backup quarterback Jordan Love will start Friday night’s preseason opener in San Francisco and next week’s loan preseason game at Lambeau Field, but who will play in the finale remains an open debate.

Rodgers, who has already let his coach know how he feels about playing preseason snaps, made his feelings known on the matter Tuesday.

More:36 NFL training camp standout players you need to know in 2022

Never miss a snap:Sign up for our NFL newsletter for exclusive content

“I don’t see any benefit from it,” Rodgers said. “I don’t see any benefit in playing a series. If we want to play, we have to play and play a quarter, a couple series – two or three series. It would be a waste for me to fit in just four plays. I’m not saying this to send a message to Matt. I already told Matt the same thing. So we’ll see what happens when we get there. “

Rodgers has never taken a preseason snap since LaFleur was hired as his head coach. His final exposure of the preseason came in 2018, when he played seven snaps in week two against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mike McCarthy was the coach then.

LaFleur has already adjusted his camp schedule from the past two years, giving players fewer days away from the practice field. A more significant change was Rodgers playing at the end of the preseason with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“When you have a stinker like we had last year in Week 1,” Rodgers said, “there’s always second-guessing what happened in training camp. Should we still play? Should we play in the first game? The second game? Whatever it is. I don’t want to overreact to it, And Matt doesn’t either, but if we feel like we need to go out there and play a quarter more, it’s going to be Matt’s call. I’m sure he’s going to look at me and Big Dog (Marcedes Lewis) and Allen (Lazard) and some of the older guys to see what they’re thinking.

“But if we play, we must play. And not just three plays, three runs and a punt. It does nothing for any of us.

Even with that stinker in last season’s opener, the Packers’ plan worked. There were no major injuries in last year’s camp. Attrition took its toll on the roster as the season progressed, from Zaire Alexander’s shoulder injury to Elgton Jenkins’ and Robert Tonian’s torn ACLs, something the team did in August could not prevent.

Ultimately, the Packers carried arguably the NFL’s most talented roster to the NFC’s top seed, securing home-field advantage and a first-round bye.

This summer’s schedule may provide more urgency. Unlike a year ago, the Packers open against an NFC North rival in Week 1, traveling to Minnesota. It’s hard to accept a team that isn’t ready for the regular season because of the importance of division games. Still, it’s a long stretch, and preserving a healthy roster is vital in the preseason.

If the idea is to sacrifice the opener for the greater good, the Packers can’t ask to play any better than last season.

“I mean, that’s the question,” Rodgers said. “There are injuries all the time in football. So I think it’s kind of a no-win situation outside the building. If somebody gets injured, you’re like, ‘Oh, I can’t believe they played like we did.’ But if we go out and it stinks, ‘I can’t believe they didn’t play them.’ So I think you have to do what’s best for the squad.

“Matt is going to do that. He’s going to lean on the leaders of the football team and if he feels like we should go out and play, we’ll go out and play. But I don’t want to go out and do three plays. That’s a waste of time for me.”