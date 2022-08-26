New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In 2020, the Green Bay Packers drafted the presumed heir to Aaron Rodgers’ throne in Jordan Love.

Naturally, Rodgers has since won back-to-back MVPs and is signed through the 2024 season, with zero signs of slowing down.

Love received only limited playing time in the NFL – he started one game in which he threw for just 190 yards, and despite seeing action in three preseason games this year, his numbers weren’t eye-popping (55.4% passer rating , 437 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions).

He wasn’t great Thursday, completing 16 of 26 for 148 yards and an interception.

But Rodgers, who at one point was upset by Love’s selection, had plenty of praise for the backup quarterback after the Packers’ preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday and was looking beyond the box score.

“I’m always cracking up over the little things,” Rodgers said. By Green Bay Press-Gazette. “Reading and stuff, understanding the offense, I think he’s definitely going to be a master of the offense. But it’s the little things that really help him level up and mostly the little things like footwork and arm. The angles on the run action, his keeper fakes, his hard-action. The fakes, his run solutions and the RPO game help marry that with the running game. That’s what I want to see.”

Head coach Matt LaFleur is also looking beyond the numbers.

“I thought there was a lot of good stuff out there,” LaFleur said. “I always look at the numbers at the end of it and go, ‘That doesn’t make sense.’ I thought he did a lot of good things. We’ll look at the tape. I’m sure you can always clean it up.”

The Packers must make a decision on Love’s fifth-year option after this season.