Aaron Rodgers rocks another Canadian tuxedo look for Packers event at Lambeau Field

Green Bay Packers fans have seen this look before, but does that mean they like it any less? We think not.

As he’s known, quarterback Aaron Rodgers showed up in grand fashion at the Packers’ welcome back luncheon, making his entrance in a denim-heavy ensemble at the Lambeau Field atrium on Wednesday.

Sporting jeans, a jean jacket and a denim shirt — the trifecta of threads known as the Canadian tuxedo — Rodgers, his teammates and coaches joined members of the community. Greater Green Bay Chamber’s annual event with the Packers.

Rookie offensive linemen also wore western clothing to varying degrees, but none had the same “Yellowstone” Dutton Ranch commitment as Rodgers.

If an 85-degree day in late August seems a little warm for full-on denim, you’re clearly not as cool as Rodgers.

The outfit is similar to the one he wore when the Packers came to Canada in 2019 for a pre-season game against the then-Oakland Raiders. It’s so flawless that it inspired Esquire’s style director Jonathan Evans for writing the entire article About it, titled “All Hell Aaron Rodgers’ Glorious Canadian Tuxedo.”

Rodgers sported a similar look in 2014, right down to the same bow tie, when he and then-quarterback Matt Flynn became a head-to-toe double denim threat at a Packers lunch.

If Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, appreciates repeat outfits, why not the NFL’s MVP?

Aaron Rodgers wore a more formal Canadian tuxedo in 2018

In 2018, he went for a more formal, tailored take on the Canadian tuxedo with a cowboy hat. With the help of Levi’s and celebrity stylist Mark Avery, he wore a replica tux jacket made for Bing Crosby in 1951.

(Remember, Rodgers doesn’t do anything by halves. See also his homage to Nicolas Cage’s character in “Con Air” when he reported to Packers training camp last month.)

Rodgers’ fondness for the Canadian tuxedo elevated him to a fashion influencer. An April story by Brad Lanfear for Men’s Clothing Guide He explains the history of the spoke style look And credits Rodgers for helping the comeback in recent years.

“Aaron Rodgers, arguably the greatest quarterback of his generation, made several public appearances in head-to-toe denim during the 2018 and 2019 NFL seasons. “These may have looked like ironic clothing to some football fans, but attention to detail in these fits reveals that Rodgers was making a legitimate fashion statement,” Lanfear wrote.

The same article cites Ralph Lauren, Dwight Yoakam, Robert Redford, Johnny Cash, Marvin Gaye and Bruce Springsteen as famous wearers of the Canadian tuxedo.

Not bad company.

