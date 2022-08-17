New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The NFL preseason and training camp are the best ways to fine-tune an offense, but for a four-time NFL MVP like Aaron Rodgers, patience is sure to wear thin.

The Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints are going head-to-head in joint-practice sessions. Although the defense looked solid, Rodgers lamented the offense’s mistakes.

“Too many mental errors, too many pre-snap penalties,” the Packers star said Tuesday. “The theme of camp. Simple, simple plays we’re messing up.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Packers traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Kansas City Chiefs, not to mention that offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett took the Denver Broncos’ head coaching job.

Green Bay added Sammy Watkins and selected Christian Watson, Romeo Dubs and Samori Toure in the draft. Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Amari Rodgers all return.

However, as the Packers prepare, Rodgers has publicly expressed the need to stop making mistakes.

Patriots, Panthers ejected for fighting with multiple players at joint practice

“It’s some of the same guys unfortunately. Repetitive mistakes (are) an issue, so we’ve got to clean those things up a little bit. The young guys, especially the young receivers, we’ve got to be more consistent. A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, wrong route running. We need to be more in that area. Gotta improve. But for the most part I thought the line was pretty good, which was nice to see,” Rodgers added.

“I mean there’s definitely some guys that you think are really good. Obviously, I can play with Cobby (Randall Cobb) in my sleep. And when he’s healthy, I think he’s the premier slot receiver in the league, especially after today, and even better with Sammy. There are so many possibilities.”

The Saints defense is nothing to sneeze at and is the perfect team to practice against to prepare for the season.

Click here to get the Fox News app

New Orleans’ defense ranks fourth in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed. The Saints beat the Packers 38-3 in the opening game of last season. They sacked Rodgers twice and sacked him once.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.