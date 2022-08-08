type here...
Sports Aaron Rodgers Goes Deeper on Ayahuasca Retreat, Family Feud...
Sports

Aaron Rodgers Goes Deeper on Ayahuasca Retreat, Family Feud with NBC’s Peter King

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -


Green Bay Packers quarterback and four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers says he’s a more “compassionate and forgiving person” these days as he heads into a mind-altering 2020 trip to Peru.

However, he recently told NBC Sports’ Peter King that he still has some work to do to mend the longstanding rift with his family.

in Interview with King at Packers training campRodgers provides additional details of his experience with ayahuasca, a Plant based psychedelics It is often consumed as part of a self-awareness ritual that lasts several days.

Rodgers credits his ayahuasca experiences — his first two years ago and another this offseason — for helping him tune out “negative voices” and “giving my whole heart to my teammates, to my loved ones, to my relationships, because I can unconditionally, fully embrace myself . . .”

However, Rodgers admits he hasn’t been able to mend every relationship he’s had with his family, including a public feud — at least going back to 2016.

“I really wanted to give in and get some healing and some direction on how to go about it. And that didn’t happen. It wasn’t necessary,” Rodgers said of his recent trip. “The big message is to love myself unconditionally so that all relationships – with them, past relationships with lovers, whatever it is – can be healed… so that gives me a lot of hope for healing at some point.”

NFL Newspaper: Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

NFL Record Projections: How will each team fare in the 2022 season?

On a podcast last week, Rodgers made a connection between his ayahuasca experience in South America and winning NFL MVP awards in 2020 and 2021: “I don’t think it’s a coincidence.”

He told King that the experience also helped him fall “back in love with football” over the past few years.

King also raised the question of whether psychedelics could effectively enforce the NFL’s substance abuse policy. A league official had no comment Friday, but King said he was told Rodgers would not face any prior punishment because he did not test positive for a banned substance.

Previous articleThe mayor of New York called “terrible” Abbot’s dispatch of buses with migrants from Texas.
Next articleBiden travels to Kentucky to survey damage caused by recent flooding, mudslides

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

UN chief warns against ‘suicidal’ attacks on Ukrainian nuclear power plant

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday condemned the fighting around the massive Zaporozhye nuclear power complex in...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Frightened by Rowe’s downfall, these 2 Texas women rushed to tie the knot.

Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Kansas splash pad linked to dozens of gastrointestinal illnesses, CDC says

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 8 Here are...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Cardinals sweep Yankees behind home runs from Nolan Arenado, Paul DeJong

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Conservatives accuse trans activist of illegally sending hormone ‘drugs’ to children, citing social media

closer Video American Academy of Pediatrics 'unethical' for puberty blockers in transgender...
Read more
POLITICSprintveela editor - 0

Bill with incentives for ‘North American’ electric vehicles passes in US Senate

The new plan to encourage Americans to buy more electric vehicles built in North America, instead of just...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News