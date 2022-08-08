Aaron Rodgers Goes Deeper on Ayahuasca Retreat, Family Feud with NBC’s Peter King

Green Bay Packers quarterback and four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers says he’s a more “compassionate and forgiving person” these days as he heads into a mind-altering 2020 trip to Peru.

However, he recently told NBC Sports’ Peter King that he still has some work to do to mend the longstanding rift with his family.

in Interview with King at Packers training campRodgers provides additional details of his experience with ayahuasca, a Plant based psychedelics It is often consumed as part of a self-awareness ritual that lasts several days.

Rodgers credits his ayahuasca experiences — his first two years ago and another this offseason — for helping him tune out “negative voices” and “giving my whole heart to my teammates, to my loved ones, to my relationships, because I can unconditionally, fully embrace myself . . .”

However, Rodgers admits he hasn’t been able to mend every relationship he’s had with his family, including a public feud — at least going back to 2016.

“I really wanted to give in and get some healing and some direction on how to go about it. And that didn’t happen. It wasn’t necessary,” Rodgers said of his recent trip. “The big message is to love myself unconditionally so that all relationships – with them, past relationships with lovers, whatever it is – can be healed… so that gives me a lot of hope for healing at some point.”

On a podcast last week, Rodgers made a connection between his ayahuasca experience in South America and winning NFL MVP awards in 2020 and 2021: “I don’t think it’s a coincidence.”

He told King that the experience also helped him fall “back in love with football” over the past few years.

King also raised the question of whether psychedelics could effectively enforce the NFL’s substance abuse policy. A league official had no comment Friday, but King said he was told Rodgers would not face any prior punishment because he did not test positive for a banned substance.