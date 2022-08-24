New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Davante Adams doesn’t have to worry about his chemistry with Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers after Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. He has veteran Derek Carr under center and now throws him passes.

But that doesn’t mean Adams hasn’t commented on his former signal-caller’s impact on players. Adams spoke on “The Pivot” podcast and compared Rodgers to NBA legend Michael Jordan, saying his presence alone has a positive effect on other players.

That comment came after Rodgers was said not to trust his presence in voluntary practices before training camp.

Adams begs to differ.

“You obviously struggle a bit [if] Your coach is watching you. So it was that kind of influence, and he made me a better player from that, because the consistency came from that,” Adams explained.

“It wasn’t the same when Aaron was there.”

Time will tell if Rodgers can find a new receiver to sync with.

It won’t be the same for Rodgers this season now that Adams, his favorite target of the last few years, is no longer in Green Bay. During his time with the Packers, Adams collected 669 receptions for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns in 116 games. Arguably no other quarterback-receiver combo has been as lethal as these two in recent years.

Adams requested the trade this offseason after the Packers lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. And the Raiders gave up their first- and second-round picks in this year’s NFL draft to land the All-Pro receiver.

As it stands, Rodgers is now working with Allen Lazard, who has been identified as a top target, and veterans Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb, who have returned to the Packers to reunite with Rodgers in the 2021 season. In 2014, a Cobb Rodgers favorite, Adams was breaking out as a rookie, racking up 1,287 yards with 12 touchdowns.

As for Adams, he’s been working on his connection with Carr in training camp while Carr deals with a certain Tom Brady-based rumor from UFC president Dana White. White said during a UFC broadcast that he had a grand plan to bring Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Raiders, before then-head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea.

Adams said at the start of training camp that he believed Carr could be a Hall of Fame quarterback.

“Anytime you go from a Hall of Famer to a Hall of Famer, from Stabler to Rich Gannon or whoever you go to, it’s definitely a little bit of an adjustment,” Adams said in an interview with CBS Sports.

The Raiders open their 2022-23 campaign against AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1.

Rodgers will lead his Packers into their first game against NFC North foe Minnesota Vikings.