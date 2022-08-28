New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers caused a stir last year when he tested positive for the coronavirus midway through the season after telling reporters he was “immunized.”

Rodgers later admitted that he had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, and his staunch defense of not getting the COVID-19 vaccine suffered some backlash. He managed to silence the doubters with an epic performance in the regular season en route to his second straight MVP award.

Rodgers appeared on a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” and said he knew he was going to get the question during training camp last year and thought about how he was going to answer.

“I prepared the whole time for this question and thought about how I wanted to answer it. And I came to the end, I’m going to say, ‘I’m immune.’ And if there’s any follow-up, talk about my process,” Rodgers explained to Rogan. .

“But I thought there’s a chance I’ll say, ‘I’m immunized,’ and maybe they’ll understand what that means, maybe they won’t. Maybe they’ll follow through. They won’t follow through. So I’ll go. [into] That season they were thinking that some of them had vaccinated me.”

In November, Rodgers explained on “The Pat McAfee Show” that there was an ingredient in the mRNA vaccine to which he was allergic. He said during a consultation with Rogan about alternative treatments, including ivermectin, which the FDA has warned against using to treat Covid. He also expressed concern about infertility. He said the Packers knew about his vaccination status.

“I know if I get Covid or word gets out, because this is the NFL and there are leaks everywhere, I’m going to have to answer questions,” Rodgers told Rogan on his latest episode. “And that’s when the s— storm hit because now I’m a liar, I’m endangering society, my colleagues, all these people. And the attempt to eliminate me and my word and my integrity began.”

Rodgers is back with the Packers and is eager to get the team back to the playoffs for another run. Rodgers has a Super Bowl ring.