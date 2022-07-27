New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Aaron Rodgers had an impressive start to training camp on Tuesday.

The Green Bay Packers star arrived at camp in a white tank top and blue jeans. His long hair was blowing in the wind and NFL fans said he was giving off “con air” vibes – comparing the two-time reigning NFL MVP to Nick Cage’s character in the 1997 film.

The NFL world weighed in on the look.

The Packers practice officially begins at Nitschke Field on Wednesday. The first and second practices on back-to-back days are open to the public. Saturday’s practice is also open to the public. In the event of inclement weather, practice will be held at the Dan Hutson Center, but will be closed to the public due to space limitations.

Rodgers will lead a different Packers offense this season.

While he has Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon in the backfield, Green Bay traded standout wide receiver Davante Adams in the offseason. Marques Valdes-Scantling also left the team to join the Kansas City Chiefs after Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins.

Green Bay brings back Allen Lazard, Robert Cobb and Robert Tonyan as solid targets. The team added Sammy Watkins in free agency and drafted Christian Watson and Romeo Daubs.

Rodgers led the Packers to a 13-4 record but missed out on a Super Bowl appearance.

He had 4,115 passing yards and 37 touchdown passes last season with just seven interceptions. He hasn’t thrown 10 or more interceptions since 2010.