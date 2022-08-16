Aaron Rodgers calls out Green Bay Packers’ young wide receivers for repeated mistakes

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers rookie receiver had another highlight reel on his hands when Romeo Doubs got open on the left sideline on Tuesday.

Doubs smoked New Orleans Saints cornerback Bradley Roby in the first of two joint practices on consecutive days, and Rodgers delivered. His high-arching pass, the best ball Rodgers had thrown all practice, stayed in Doubs’ hands. Its descent did not stop there.

About 40 yards downfield, Doubs couldn’t catch the football, ending one of the best plays of the day.

“The young guys, especially the young receivers,” Rodgers said, “we’ve got to be more consistent. Too many drops, too many bad route decisions, running the wrong route. So we’ve got to get better in that area.”

Rodgers insisted it was time for his young receivers to become more consistent after two hours, 25 minutes of practice. The quarterback said his comments were “not necessarily” aimed at Doubs’ drop, even though the fourth-round pick had some bad drops in last week’s preseason opener in San Francisco. The quarterback also cited second-year receiver Amari Rodgers as running the wrong way on backup quarterback Jordan Love’s third interception against the 49ers.

Overall, Rodgers outlined the emerging pecking order on the receiver depth chart — at least in his mind. Behind top receiver Allen Lazard, four-time MVP veterans Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins are reliable.

“Obviously, I can play with Cabbie in my sleep. When he’s healthy, he’s the premier slot receiver in the league. I especially feel better with Sammy later today.

“There are so many possibilities after that.”

Rodgers said Watkins’ best practice was Tuesday. The highlight came in a free play when the Saints defense jumped offside. Watkins made a free play with Rodgers, catching a deep pass down the right sideline. Until Tuesday, Watkins had a quiet camp.

It’s a reminder that things can change quickly in August. A good day can go a long way. Right now, Rodgers said, he needs his young receivers to put together some good days.

Rodgers began camp saying his young receivers needed time to develop. He said on Tuesday that the time is coming when patience will wear thin. If the young receivers aren’t more consistent, Rodgers warned, they won’t be on the field.

“I had a conversation with the two young men about the standard we were going to hold them to,” Rodgers said. “They’re rookies, but they’re NFL players and there’s not enough on film yet. There were some splash plays, but there were a lot of mistakes. We watch every clip. We watch one rep, two reps, three reps in our quarterback room. We don’t miss anything.

“So we’re going to hold our guys, and we know our coaches are going to hold them to that standard, too.”

Rodgers added: “We’re going to change that perspective, where there’s going to be a little bit of tweaking going forward because it’s close to when it counts. And I want guys I can trust.

Rodgers defends Love on interceptions

Last season, it took Rodgers five games to throw his third interception. Rodgers memorably threw just two interceptions in 2018. So Jordan Love’s three-pick toss in the first half of his preseason opener at San Francisco eclipsed his 2022 debut.

Of course, even Rodgers knows that statistics can lie.

The Packers’ starting quarterback said Love’s film “tells a different story” than the three interceptions indicated in his box score. He indicated his backup wasn’t there in the first half of Friday night’s offense.

“I felt bad for Jordan the other night,” Rodgers said, “because we had a whole mental block for picks. We dropped for a pick. We had two guys running who knows what on third down. Now, he probably shouldn’t have thrown the ball there. , but some of them are making experienced mistakes.

Rodgers said his young understudy has improved with his footwork this camp. Love threw the ball with more timing and rhythm than in the past, Rodgers said.

MVP, known for his game extensions, said Love should be more comfortable tucking the football and making plays when things fall apart around him.

“It’s just about consistency,” Love said. “I thought there were some good balls. There were maybe a couple of decisions he wanted to take back, but those were normal. I’d like to see him trust his feet and his athleticism, especially since we’ve had a couple designed, read-option things, but you’d love to see him (Pocket When spoiled, nobody gets open in time, extend the play and take off and run and slide.

The return of Elgton Jenkins gives the line a big boost

For Rodgers, the activation of Elton Jenkins from the physically unable to do list didn’t happen quickly.

The Packers’ offensive line looked good against the Saints in pass protection on Tuesday, but it got little movement in the run game. Jenkins, who returned from PUP on Sunday and lined up at right tackle in Monday’s jogthrough, did not participate in the team’s reps against the Saints.

When he’s fully back, Jenkins will make a big difference to the offensive line.

“It’s very exciting,” Rodgers said. “We were watching the walkthrough rep and I was watching 74 (Jenkins) and it was different. He’s got a great feel and it’s overwhelming because he starts at left guard, two tackle spots, center. That guy is a really special player. Nice to have him back. “

It’s unknown if the Packers plan to slot Jenkins at right tackle until David Bakhtiari returns. Coach Matt LaFleur said Jenkins’ position will be “day-to-day” when he returns. No matter where Jenkins lines up, his presence will be a big boost to the offensive line.

Rodgers said he’s also excited about the return of tight end Robert Tonian and rookie receiver Christian Watson from the PUP. Tonyan is “itching to go,” Rodgers said. The quarterback said he tests his rookie receiver every day in practice to make sure he’s ready to play.

“It’s encouraging,” Rodgers said, “because what do we have until four weeks until the first game? And I think they’ll all have a legitimate chance to play.

The Packers will switch tight ends

The Packers announced a series of roster moves Tuesday, including the signing of a new tight end.

They released five players: running back BJ Baylor, linebacker Ellis Brooks, tight end Dominque Daphne, guard George Moore and linebacker Randy Ramsey. The Packers also announced Monday the release of offensive lineman Cole Schneider and corner Donte Vaughan.

The new addition is tight end Nate Becker, claimed off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. Becker (6-5, 258) signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2019 from Miami (Ohio). He spent 2019 and 2020 on the Buffalo Bills practice squad, appearing in one game for the Bills in 2020. .