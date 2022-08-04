New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Aaron Rodgers May be willing to reconcile with his estranged family.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback had a falling out with his family in 2014. His brother discussed the matter openly. Jordan Rodgers appeared on “The Bachelorette,” but neither side ever revealed the full reason for the split.

Now, Rodgers has opened up about the “possibility of reconciliation” in a recent interview.

“I believe in healing and I believe there is a chance for reconciliation at some point,” Rodgers said on the “Aubrey Marcus Podcast.”

Inside the Aaron Rodgers Family Feud

“But, it’s a different journey for all of us, and outside judgment about what it should be or what it should be, or who’s wrong or who’s right, is a game I never wanted to play and still don’t. Don’t want to play.”

“What’s most important to me is a deep love and gratitude for them, and the lessons I’ve learned and the way I’ve grown and hope for the future,” he continued. “But, who knows what that future will look like, when it will be, when the time will come.”

Rodgers explained that he had “no bitterness.” [his] heart.”

“I don’t hold any grudges,” he added. “I have a deep love and appreciation for the lessons I’ve learned and if I hadn’t been raised that way, all good and all frustrating, there’s no way I’d be sitting here today.”

Rodgers last spoke publicly about his time with his parents in 2018. [his] Folks” for his birthday.

Rodgers also opened up about his relationship with race car driver Danica Patrick in a podcast interview.

“I’m dating Danica, and that relationship is great for me because she’s on her own journey and spirituality is important to her,” the NFL star said. “We both found our way learning about different things [and] Practicing meditation techniques.”

The two started dating in 2018 before breaking up in 2020. Rodgers quickly moved on. Actress Shailene Woodley. The two confirmed their engagement in February 2021, but split a year later.