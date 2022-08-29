New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

country singer Aaron Lewis He recently spoke with Fox News Digital about his newest album, “Fred at Both Ends,” and what inspired him in his personal life during the writing process.

Lewis was very proud of the album, going so far as to call it “one of the best records he’s ever made”. He chooses to include a song that is too “political” to prevent people from listening to the album in its entirety and appreciating it.

“The song in question did really well without any support behind it,” Lewis said “and the record sold a lot of copies because my fans loved having the record in their hands. You know.”

Lewis seems to be referring to his single “Am I the Only One”. Despite reaching the top of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, the song was widely criticized.

Aaron Lewis’ liberal-bashing track defended by Big Machine label founder who refuses to ‘cancel’ him

This literature lashed out at liberals and encouraged them to leave the United States for their un-American views. The song talks about the removal of Confederate statues from public spaces across the country, fears of burning the flag, and he even fits in the jab. Bruce Springsteen .

However, Big Machine label group founder Scott Borchetta defended the song at the time.

“Aaron Lewis and I have political differences. But we also have things we agree on. I think that’s the foundation of our nation’s thinking,” Borchetta wrote. “It’s not going to work if we’re so divided that we can’t get across the aisle, have a conversation or an argument, and shake hands at the end. If we can’t do that and this moment is so divided, we’ll never get our country back.”

Lewis’ career in the music industry since the mid-1990s has seen some ups and downs, as his life outside of the business has also changed. Lewis says he “communicates much better in songs than (he does) in real life” and that his albums are his way of letting fans know what he’s up to at the time.

This particular album was written during COVID-19 It highlights the period of lockdown and Lewis’s frustration at that time, specifically surrounding the loss of human contact.

“It came at the tail end of the lockdown, which I never understood. It never felt like the answer to our problems,” Lewis said. “It’s been so long that we’ve been away from each other, we haven’t had the human connection we need so much with other human beings. I could see the damage it was doing. I could see the damage it was doing to my own life. There’s a lot on the record.”

When it comes to artists who inspire him and what music he likes to listen to, Lewis says he doesn’t really listen to his own music because he doesn’t want to accidentally cross that line between inspiration and imitation.

Click here to sign up for our entertainment newsletter

He feels that the line separating the two is very thin and he works hard not to cross it, usually using music as his inspiration when writing his albums.

“It’s a very fine line you have to walk as an artist. I’m inspired by all music. Music It’s a wonderful, wonderful gift to human beings and to culture, so I’m inspired by all music,” Lewis said. “I don’t really listen to much music for the same reason, you know, I’m inspired by all music, but I want that inspiration to accidentally come into the work I’m doing. Definitely don’t want to.”

Louis’ love for music makes him miss the days of consuming music on vinyls, cassette tapes and CDs. While he admits that streaming services have made it easier for people to listen to more music and discover new artists, he says that some of the magic of music has now been lost.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“There’s a quality to the original recording and listening to music that’s not there now. When you digitize everything, it’s not there. There’s a faint hiss. vinyl record. There’s a sparkle that wasn’t there,” he said. “Our new ways of listening to music are more comfort-driven than experience-driven. Now like most things in life, nothing is really driven by experience anymore. It’s at your fingertips.”

Fox News Digital’s Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.