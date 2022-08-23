New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Aaron Judge added to his monstrous home-run pace Monday night when he hit his 47th home run of the season off New York Mets starter Max Scherzer to lead the New York Yankees to a 4-2 win.

Judge leads the majors with his home run total. His dinger came in the third inning and put the Yankees up 2-0. DJ LeMahieu, Andrew Benintendi and Isiah Kiner-Falefa added RBIs.

“We have a special group of guys who are mentally tough enough to bounce back after some tough series and know, hey, it’s a long season, and we’re not playing the ball we want to. It’s time to get back to what we do,” Judge said after the game.

New York came into the game 5-14 after surviving a four-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays. The team has struggled since the All-Star break, but now has a winning streak.

“At our core, we believe we’re a really good team,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “And we’ve got to show how many in a row, I’ll leave that up to you.”

Before the start of the two-game Subway Series, Cashman backed Boone.

“When things are flying high you get bouquets and when things don’t go well you get slings and arrows,” Cashman said. “You heard it loud and clear. We know it and we feel it. And it’s our job to find a way to keep it flying high and make sure the product is there to get everybody excited.”

The Yankees improved to 75-48 with the win and are eight games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East. The Mets fall to 79-45 and are three games back of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.