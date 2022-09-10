New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

You can’t blame pitchers for facing anyone in the New York Yankees lineup not named Aaron Judge. He was the front-runner for AL MVP, and the rest of the team struggled.

The slugger continues to rewrite the record books. On Saturday, he accomplished a feat a Yankee hadn’t done in 65 years.

Judge’s three hits in Saturday’s 10-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays allowed him to reach base at least three times in a seventh straight game, a feat not accomplished by a Yankee since Mickey Mantle in 1957.

Judge’s .412 on-base percentage tops the American League, but right now, he’s practically an automatic baserunner. He has a .636 on-base percentage over his last seven games.

Judge is on pace to break the Yankees franchise record for most home runs in a season, held by Roger Morris at 61. Some might argue that with the steroid era, Judge holds the all-time single season record. .

Judge already holds the single-season record for most home runs by a Yankee right-hander, previously held by Alex Rodriguez, who hit 54 in his 2007 AL MVP season.

Lou Gehrig reached base three-plus times in nine straight games in 1937, the most by any Yankee. Babe Ruth did so eight times in a row in 1920. The all-time record was Ty Cobb’s 10 games played in 1925.

Mantle won the MVP in a tight battle with Ted Williams in 1957, and this year, it’s another two-man race between Judge and Shohei Ohtani, who ranks fifth in the AL in both OPS (.891) and ERA (2.58, min). . 135 innings pitched). He was second in the AL with 33 homers and 265 total bases, entering Saturday.

Judge, however, leads all of baseball in home runs (55), RBI (120), slugging percentage (.683), OPS (1,095), runs scored (112) and total bases (342). He is now competing for the AL Triple Crown, his batting average rising to .307. Entering Saturday, Boston’s Xander Bogaerts led the AL with a .318 average.

The MVP race is coming down to practically once-in-a-lifetime numbers.

Oh, and in case you haven’t heard, Judge is a free agent this year, and Ohtani will be on the market next season.