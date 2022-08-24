New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Aaron Judge was at it again on Tuesday night for the New York Yankees.

Judge hit a solo home run off New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker in the fourth inning to open the scoring for the Yankees. It was Judge’s 48th home run, and it traveled 453 feet to left field.

In the seventh, he delivered an RBI single to center to score Jose Trevino and push the game to 4-2.

The Yankees would win by that margin and extend their winning streak to three games.

“You want to think a little bit ahead because of the pace they’re at and where we’re at, but we’ve got to get there first,” Judge said after the game.

New York got immense help from the bullpen. Clark Schmidt and Wandy Peralta helped shut the door on the Mets.

Schmidt came in to relieve Frankie Montas. He threw three innings and didn’t give up a single run. He gave up only three hits. Peralta came into the game with one out.

“The way I see it, it’s just me, the catcher and the hitter. You can’t really focus on the situation or what’s going on. You’ve got to execute your pitches and you’ve got to get the job done,” Peralta said, via MLB.com.

The Yankees, suddenly back, now riding a three-game winning streak, have swept the Subway Series against their cross-borough rivals and now have a West Coast road trip to battle the Oakland Athletics starting Thursday.

“I think the swagger has always been there. I think it took a little bit of a reminder of who we are and what kind of baseball we play. We got that back,” Judge added.

The Mets have lost three of their last four.

“We’re hoping to hopefully do the things we need to do to have a chance to get back to this place,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.