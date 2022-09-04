New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge chases history by homering in back-to-back games to secure a new career high for himself in the division.

Judge hit his 53rd homer of the season in his first at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon after tying his career high in the ninth inning of Saturday’s 2-1 loss. The ball traveled 450 feet down the left field line.

Not only did Judge give himself a new career, but for the Yankees’ record books, he was another home run closer to the single-season record set by Roger Morris in 1961.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The famous 61 homers in ’61 are what Judge is trying to hunt down in this final month of the regular season. He now needs just eight homers to tie and nine to set the record with only his name next to it.

Chasing Maurice has been a big topic of conversation, especially as the regular season enters the home stretch. However, Judge focused on winning games, something the Yankees struggled with in the second half of the season.

Aaron Judge closes gap on single-season home run record with 51st dinger

Frankly, Judge is the only one pulling his weight to the plate. Players like DJ LeMahieu, Gleyber Torres, Josh Donaldson and more have struggled since the All-Star break, and the record reflects that.

The Yankees finished 10-18 in August, their most loss in a single month since September 1991 when they went 9-19.

When Judge hit his 50th homer against the Los Angeles Angels, a game the Yankees lost 3-2, the MVP candidate didn’t care much about joining the elite company of Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle. Home run seasons.

Yankees Aaron Judge joins elite club in MLB history with 50th home run

“It’s just another number,” Judge said via ESPN. “It was great, but I’m very upset that we lost. It was a close game that we could have won.”

It’s the sentiment every time Judge goes to the yard, but the Yankees lose.

Click here to get the Fox News app

In Saturday night’s loss, the Tampa Bay Rays moved into the AL East division lead in what was actually a significant record. The Yankees, who once held a 15.5-game lead over Tampa Bay, saw it dwindle to four games.