Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge can’t stop hitting balls over the fence.

In the first game of the team’s doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, Judge hit his 55th home run, setting the record for most homers in a single season by a right-handed hitter in franchise history.

Judge seems completely locked in right now, as he’s ready for every pitch he throws. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli decided to pitch to him in the bottom of the fourth inning — Angels manager Phil Nevin intentionally walked Judge twice in a game where he’d homer last week — and Louie Warland threw an 85 mph changeup that came in high. of the plate.

Judge does what he does best: puts his head back and wraps his body around it, letting everything fly when it’s time for contact.

Judge is now on pace for 66 home runs as he continues to chase Roger Morris’ 1961 record of 61 home runs, the most hit in a season by a Yankee.

As Michael Kay said during the broadcast, he “dreams big” and is on target for Barry Bonds’ MLB record for most homers in a season with 73.

Judge has now homered in four straight games and he went 7-of-his-last-12 entering this game. As the rest of the Yankees offense sputtered, Judge continued his MVP momentum.

With Game 2 of the doubleheader still to play, Judge will have more opportunities to hit homers on Wednesday.