Aaron Judge isn’t just chasing home run history. He’s saving the Yankees’ season | opinion

NEW YORK – Since the first part of August, you can imagine that every opposing pitchers’ meeting to game plan against the Yankees’ lineup has been…

Aaron the judge? Don’t let him beat you.

Anyone else? Take your best shot.

With the Yankees in a daily struggle to mount a rally, how Judge is still getting the pitches he hits is a hard-to-explain late-summer miracle.

But it happened again on Monday afternoonA key moment against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium.

Batting into the sixth inning of a tied game, Judge hit his 54th home run into the left field second deck, off right-hander Trevor McGill.

“What he’s doing is even more amazing,” manager Aaron Boone said after Judge’s eighth homer in his last 13 games sent the Yankees to a 5-2 victory on Labor Day in front of 38,446 fans.

“It’s hard to put into words what he’s doing. He’s just had a special season.”

Among the Yankees’ all-time greats

Judge’s latest drive tied Roger Morris ’61 for a rare spot in Yankees history among the top-four single-season home run leaders in 1961.

Judge still has 27 games to take dead aim at that mark, but he’s already tied with Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle and Alex Rodriguez, who have each reached 54 in a season.

Next on the all-time franchise list: Ruth’s 59 in 1921, the Bambino’s 60-homer season in 1927.

Ask him what that means, and Judge gives the predictable answer: “It’s not that important to me,” because his focus right now is on winning the AL East.

“It’s not about me.”

Oh, but it is.

Aaron Judge’s MVP announcement

These days, Judge’s AL MVP credentials are more than just an eye-catching stat but a simple fact: He’s carrying a lineup full of dead weight through a pennant race.

And it’s only one race due to injury and an absent batting order that could now miss Giancarlo Stanton for a spell.

Stanton was day-to-day after fouling off a pitch off his left foot near the ankle. The initial X-rays came back negative, but what’s new?

Monday’s 0-for-3 stretch extended Stanton’s 3-for-36 slide while the ailing DJ LeMahieu — 1-for-31 in Canyon — was rested in part because of a foot problem that may require offseason surgery.

Andrew Benintendi (hamet bone fracture) is scheduled to have surgery on his right hand Tuesday, but the Yankees are hopeful he’ll be back for the postseason.

‘Focusing on my plan’

Meanwhile, with Anthony Rizzo (lower back) still out, the Yankees lineup entered Monday averaging 2.3 runs in their last nine games — losing seven of them.

They were 4-for-49 with runners in scoring position before Josh Donaldson’s first-inning RBI double over the left field wall — which resulted in him being thrown out at second base after his home run trotted out.

In that abyss, Judge (2-for-3 Monday, double, walk, homer) has slashed .478/.586/.1.217 over his last seven games with five homers.

“It’s hard for me to hit one,” said Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who collected his second homer of the year on Monday. “(The umpire) gives one or two pitches a game.”

Still, Judge said he doesn’t really notice if he’s getting fewer pitches to drive these days.

“I’ll try to focus on my plan,” Judge said, choosing to table any meaningful discussion of home run records until the offseason, like the grand contract he’ll command in free agency.

An attitude for all

Judge’s response came Monday after old pal Gary Sanchez — in his first game as an opponent at Yankee Stadium — crushed a two-run homer off Jameson Tylon that traveled 473 feet.

After buzzing through a flat slider, Judge connected on Magill’s 3-1 hanging slider.

“He’s a lot of fun to play and watch every day,” Taillan said, where “one swing of the bat can change the game.”

Cue another round of “MV-P” chants.

“He is our leader,” said IKF. “Everybody pours his energy.”

“He’s really just that, invested in everybody,” Tylon said.

As for each home run that moves Judge closer to history, “He’s prepared for everything,” Boone said. “I don’t think it matters. He focused on winning.

If he can put the contract business aside, Judge can live with Maurice’s dual pursuit and drag the Yanks over the finish line.

“Every day I’m just trying to do what I can … whether it’s moving a guy, driving a guy, or playing defense.”

Or belting another go-ahead homer.