Aaron Judge is carrying the 2022 Yankees. Here are 61 reasons why he should be in New York.

NEW YORK – In late March, Yankees fans and many media outlets wondered how Aaron Judge could turn down a $213.5 million contract extension.

By November, Judge will be ready to cash in on his sensational bet.

How high will the bidding go and can the Yankees really let the face of their franchise walk out?

As Judge, currently with 55 homers, moves toward Roger Morris’ famous single-season Yankees record for home runs, here are 61 reasons why he should be in pinstripes — in no particular order:

1. He will be paid

Whatever the price, the Yankees will pay. When they declare that no one can surpass them, they follow through. This must be one of those times.

2. Captain Judge

Once a long-term deal is in place, the Yankees can officially give him the prestigious title of team captain, their first since Derek Jeter.

3. A chance at Yankee immortality

Not to be morbid, but there are only four monuments at Monument Park for Monkees players.

4. No. 99 forever

At this rate, no one else will wear Judge’s number 99 again. If he remains a Yankee, it’s almost certain that his number will be retired.

5. 161st Street and River Avenue

A permanent home address at Yankee Stadium comes with a uniquely raucous atmosphere that regularly plays in front of near-capacity crowds.

Yankees: Aaron Judge’s AL MVP-caliber season was Ruthian in its own right

Judge: A home run tracker on the Yankees slugger

6. The All-Rise Foundation

Giving back to Judge is always important, and the New York base offers more opportunities to expand.

7. Opportunity in multiple titles

Well, it hasn’t happened in a while. But there’s more reason to expect those results if Judge is at a club with one of the game’s highest payrolls.

8. Pinstripes

No other team can match the iconic look of the Yankees uniform. Can the San Diego Padres even paint Judge in green?

9. Broadway

Unrivaled by any other boulevard in North America.

10. Family life

The New York metropolitan area offers the best of them all. A great place for newlyweds like the judge and his wife to raise a family.

11. Brand

The judge has his own brand. And that brand is as good as Yankee.

12. Children

The Yankees haven’t been as popular with their younger fans since Jeter, who fills the stands wearing his number 99. Management should understand that.

13. Season Tickets

And the parents of those kids might not be too keen on paying the expensive prices to see a Yankees team without a judge, especially if it goes down again this October.

14. Yes Network Ratings

Judge is driving a lot of Yankee-related finances. And they’re a pretty good show when he’s the star attraction.

15. Red Sox competition

Judge knows what it’s like to take the electricity out of Fenway Park with a big home run. Nothing compares to the Yanks vs. the Red Sox.

16. Number of fans

There is no one to win. Judge, the homegrown star of the Yankees, reached a special high. As a free agent elsewhere, he’s getting overpaid with high expectations.

17. Legacy Items

They named the West Side Highway after Joe DiMaggio, who only played for one big league team — the Yankees.

18. East or West 99th Street

Here’s a chance to name a part of Aaron Judge Drive!

19. Assistant Yankees GM

With a large, long-term contract that comes with a bonus on every major acquisition, input and feedback count.

20. Not Citi Field

When it comes to MLB parks in the city, only the Bronx offers decent field dimensions and a chance at more home runs.

21. Monument Park plaque

Seems realistic, but less likely with a free-agent departure.

22. Hall of Fame plaque

If Judge comes to Cooperstown, he’ll be in a Yankees cap forever. Probably not if he signs a 10-year contract with the San Francisco Giants.

23. Northern California

It’s home to Judge, but the Oakland Athletics aren’t bidding, and San Francisco’s Oracle Park isn’t Yankee Stadium.

24. Multiple opportunities in the Triple Crown

In franchise history, only Lou Gehrig (1934) and Mickey Mantle (1956) have done it, and now Judge is in the conversation.

25. Center of the world

It was New York City. There is no other place.

26. Aaron Judge Day

At some point, and probably more than once, it happens automatically.

27. Aaron the Judge Gate

Entrance to the stadium? Absolutely. Gate 99.

28. Aaron Judge Suit

Along with Jeter, DiMaggio, Yogi Berra, Whitey Ford, etc.

29. Yankee royalty

In future Old-Timers Days, Judge DiMaggio might enjoy the treatment (when Jeter started showing up) wearing a suit instead of a uniform.

30. Multiple MVPs

As a Yankee, joining such protagonists as Berra, Mantle and DiMaggio.

31. US Open Tennis

The judge recently attended. It will only be played in New York.

32. Transportation

You can get around better here than in LA or Bay Area traffic.

33. Judge Chambers

The Yankees have a patent on that seating area. Or at least, they can claim it.

34. Law and Order

Filmed on the streets of New York. Rooting for multiple guest shots of Judge as a judge.

35. John Sterling Home Run Calls

Who else needs to be on the mic for those judge explosions!

36. AJ’s Steakhouse

Hire a five-star chef and create the next top-rated restaurant in town.

37. Times Square

The judge once liked to walk unnoticed in a place that most New Yorkers escape.

38. All-Rise High Rise

Now, a judge can live anywhere in Manhattan.

39. Madison Ave

Judge’s selling power and lucrative earnings as a pitchman are even better as a Yankee.

40. Canyon of Heroes

What better, iconic World Series parade route than Sunset Boulevard.

41. Staten Island, Roosevelt Island, Governors Island…

A judge can buy an island here.

42. Postseason Awards

Six Yankees position players have claimed World Series MVP. The judge is the seventh person in the game.

43. Top Jersey

Judge had the best-selling MLB jersey in his first three seasons and never finished outside the top seven.

Which NFL team should start faster? Fact or fiction? What MLB’s Rule Changes Really Mean for Baseball Rams RB coach Ra’Shad Samples is the NFL’s youngest coach 2022 season likely to be wide open: 32 NFL storylines heading into Week 1 Which NFL team should start faster?Fact or fiction? What MLB’s Rule Changes Really Mean for BaseballRams RB coach Ra’Shad Samples is the NFL’s youngest coach2022 season likely to be wide open: 32 NFL storylines heading into Week 1 Sports Newsletter: Deliver the biggest stories

44. New Jersey

Outside of the new location, will Judge Jersey be as popular? Well, maybe.

45. Jackie Robinson Museum

Recently launched in New York.

46. ​​New York Awards

You can only receive the Sid Mercer/Dick Young New York Player of the Year Award and the Joe DiMaggio Toast of the Town Award (both previously won by Judge) by the New York Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association.

47. New York Writers’ Dinner

And you can only accept those awards at the famous New York Baseball Writers Dinner.

48. New Yankee Stadium

Judge 54Th The homer was his 113 of the yearTh at home, tying him with Mark Teixeira for the most at current Yankee Stadium. When all is said and done, the judge may include each offending mark at the new address.

49. Central Park West

If you are looking for a great residential address, this is it.

50. Soho

As above.

51. Tribeca

Also, same as above.

52. Park slope

There are other good places outside of Manhattan. Like Brooklyn.

53. Alpine, NJ

Let CC Sabathia be your real estate agent.

54. Center field

Sacred real estate in Yankees history and Judge’s most played position in 2022.

55. ‘Judge’ The Musical

Want a Broadway show about your life and times? Stick around.

56. Indigenous talent

Of all the players drafted and signed by the Yankees, Judge has the most home runs from that group through 2023 or 2024.

57. Ownership share of the Yankees

It doesn’t hurt to ask.

58. The city that never sleeps

They don’t talk about Houston.

59. Judge for Mayor of New York

Maybe a competitive written candidacy

60. Pass the torch

With due respect and reverence for Yankees history, is there a better ambassador than Judge to surpass the Maurice mark?

61. New York Pizza

Better than anywhere else.