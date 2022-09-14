New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Aaron Judge is on a home run drought for five games and that’s too long for him. So, he decided to make up for lost time.

In the sixth inning, the MVP favorite blasted his 56th home run of the season against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night at Fenway Park to tie the game at three.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Two innings later, he hit a solo homer – his 57th of the year – against the Green Monster to tie the game again.

Five games without a homer tied his fourth-longest streak of the season. However, despite the “drought”, the judge was completely blown away. The homer was his second hit of the night, and over his last 10 games (until the eighth-inning homer), he hit .514 (19-for-37) with six homers and 10 RBI. He reached base at least three times in all but one of those games.

Since Mickey Mantle did it in 1957, Judge recently had seven straight games in which he reached base at least three times.

Roger Morris’ son Aaron Judge agrees his father has a ‘real’ home-run record

The 57 home runs were the most by a player since teammate Giancarlo Stanton hit 59 in his NL MVP-winning 2017 campaign with the Miami Marlins. It also extended the record for most home runs in a season by a right-handed Yankee.

Judge needed four to tie the American League record, and five to set — a true record in the steroid era, some might argue.

However, Judge is three homers away from becoming the sixth player in MLB history to hit 60 in a season – the ninth such occurrence and the first since Barry Bonds hit 73, the MLB record, and Sammy Sosa hit 64 in 2001.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Judge is also vying for the Triple Crown — entering Tuesday night, he was hitting .307, behind Boston’s Xander Bogaert’s .319.