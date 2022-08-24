Aaron Judge Home Run Watch: Tracking the Yankees Slugger in 2022

With his incredible home run power, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is on the verge of a historic season. He may not catch Barry Bonds’ all-time record of 73 home runs in 2001, but will achieve many other important milestones.

Judge may be just the sixth player in baseball history To hit 60 or more home runs in a season (Joining Bonds, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, Roger Morris and Babe Ruth).

He would also reach the Yankees franchise record of 61 homers set in 1961. And since Bonds, McGwire and Sosa all played for National League teams, Morris’ total of 61 is still the American League record.

Leaderboard: 2022 MLB Home Run Leaders

Here’s the latest on the judge’s progress (updated as of August 23):

How many home runs does Aaron Judge have?

Judge’s solo shot off New York Mets right-hander Taijuan Walker on Tuesday night gave him 48 home runs this season. It was also his second consecutive game with a home run without hitting nine games in a row.

How many home runs should Aaron Judge hit this season?

With 48 homers in the Yankees’ 124 games, Judge averaged 0.39 home runs per game. If he continued that pace for the rest of the season, he would finish with 62 overall.

What is the probability that Aaron will catch Judge Roger Maurice?

Judge needs 13 home runs in the Yankees’ final 38 games to tie Morris’ AL and franchise record.

That means he would need to average 0.34 home runs (or one homer every 2.9 games) the rest of the regular season to reach 61.

What is the probability that Aaron Judge catches Barry Bonds?

Judge needs 25 home runs in the Yankees’ final 38 games to tie Bonds’ single-season record.

That means he would need to average 0.66 home runs (or one home run every 1.5 games) the rest of the regular season to reach 73.

Who hit the most home runs in a single season?

2001 Barry Bonds: 73

1998 Mark McGwire: 70

1998 Sammi Sosa: 66

1999 Mark McGwire: 65

2001 Sammy Sosa: 64

1999 Sammy Sosa: 63

1961 Roger Maurice: 61

1927 Babe Ruth: 60

What is the rest of the Yankees’ schedule?