Aaron Judge clobbers baseballs at an incredible rate over Gerrit Cole’s fence.

And Judge, he sure likes Cole piling up the strikeouts from his spot in the outfield.

“Especially in center field,” Judge said. “In right field you’re reacting there, you don’t really see guys paint the corners or what they’re doing. But when you’re in center field and you see a guy like that work and strike out. The guys he made, the sequences he made, he was on from the first pitch he threw. .”

Cole struck out 11 in his first win since July 17 and Judge hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning as the New York Yankees beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Friday night.

Judge’s 49th homer of the season led the majors for the Yankees at No. 200.

“To me, it’s really special,” Cole said. “I get the best seat in the house every night for the Aaron Judge show, which is one of a kind right now.”

Cole (10-6) allowed one run and three hits over 7 1/3 innings to snap a six-start winless stretch in which he went 0-4 since beating Boston last month. He reached double-digit wins for the eighth time in his career.

Cole made his seventh start of the season with 10 or more strikeouts. He has 1,335 strikeouts since 2017, the most in that span.

Jonah Bride connected for his first career homer in the seventh against Cole. After Jonathan Loisiga got the final two outs in the eighth, Wandy Peralta gave up an RBI single to pinch-hitter Dermis Garcia but ended the 2-hour, 50-minute game for his third save.

New York faced a former Yankee for the second straight game. Left-hander JP Sears (5-1) pitched against his old team for the first time since joining Oakland in a trade for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino before the Aug. 2 deadline.

Sears allowed Judge a homer and eight hits in six innings with three strikeouts and four walks. Oakland lost after allowing 20 hits in a 13-4 loss, the A’s most allowed since Cleveland had 20 on July 1, 2018.

Judge, supported on the stand by friends from his church in the Central Valley city of Stockton, walked in his other three plate appearances — once on purpose. He is just shy of matching his career-best mark of 52 set in his AL Rookie of the Year season in 2017.

The judge was not counting his houses, insisting “it’s just another number.”

“I try to be a good hitter, I try to be a great teammate,” Judge said. “That’s my goal every day.”

New York’s Jose Trevino was hit by Jared Koenig with the eighth pitch and kept playing at first before exiting in the ninth.

Manager Aaron Boone said Trevino injured his thumb and it was immediately painful and stiff.

“You fear the worst when you see it, but the good news is on an X-ray,” Boone said. “Let’s see what we do next.”

The Yankees have won all five matchups in the season series with Oakland, which has dropped four of its last five games overall.

Trainer’s room

Yankees: Harrison Bader, on the 60-day injured list with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, has started swinging the bat and could begin his running stride this weekend. He won’t be on the Yankees’ West Coast swing, which includes a series in Anaheim early next week, but could meet with the club in Tampa, Florida next Friday and still rehab at their facility there. … 1B DJ LeMahieu played again after a day off and will be closely monitored by the training staff the rest of the way as he deals with inflammation in his right thumb. Treatment helped. “It’s going to be something we pay attention to the rest of the year,” Boone said. … All-Star LHP Nestor Cortes continues to work on the flat ground after going on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a strained left groin. “The next big challenge is getting off the mound,” Boone said.

Athletics: Skye Bolt (right knee) went on the 10-day injured list a day after being hit by a pitch from Yankees rookie Greg Weissert in the Wild’s major league debut for the reliever. Boult threw the bat down in frustration. According to athletic trainer Nick Paparesta, he felt his kneecap slip. “We don’t believe there’s a lot of damage inside the knee,” Paparesta said. “We felt it was better to allow it to heal properly, to get his full function and mobility back, rather than try to play a little bit through this to injure other things and compensate for the issues. That could arise.” … RHP Brent Honeywell threw 45 pitches in two innings Thursday for Triple-A Las Vegas and his next step is expected to be pitching back-to-back days out of the bullpen next week. He was shut down in late March during spring training with a stress reaction in his pitching elbow.

Next

Yankees RHP Domingo German (2-2, 3.89 ERA) begins Saturday by allowing three runs or fewer in his last six outings, the second-longest streak of his career. The A’s counter with RHP Adam Oller (2-6, 6.41) as he looks to bounce back from the loss to the Marlins. Oller is 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA in two career appearances vs. New York.