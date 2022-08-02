New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 43rd home run, Jose Trevino had his first multihomer game and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 7-2 on Monday night.

Anthony Rizzo led the charge with a three-run homer in the first, and New York captured its 31st straight home win record (41-13), second only to its big league mark of 47 straight from 1918-64. The Yankees are 70-34, the first team to reach 70 wins this year.

Before the game, the Yankees acquired starter Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino from Oakland, three days after Seattle acquired Luis Castillo, perhaps the best starter available on the trade market. Castillo is set to start Wednesday’s series finale against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.

“Just a dominant starter, a dominant starter for a long time,” Judge said of Montas. “He’s had some ridiculous stuff and we’re not going to have to deal with that again down the road.”

Rizzo Marco Gonzales (6-11) put the Yankees in the first with a three-run homer. The drive against the Yankees bullpen in right was Rizzo’s fourth homer in six games and raised his season total to 26 along with 65 RBIs.

“He’s a really good hitter at finding a little groove,” manager Aaron Boone said. “He’s struggling to find that sweet spot.”

After Kyle Lewis’ solo homer in the second against Domingo German (1-1), Judge hit a two-run drive in the bottom half. Judge also leads the majors with 93 RBIs.

Trevino singled in the fourth and added a drive into Monument Park in the eighth against Ryan Borucki. The first-time All-Star had nine homers this year, matching his total in the previous four big league seasons, and set a career high with 32 RBIs.

Seattle has lost seven of 11 since going into the All-Star break on a 14-game winning streak.

Adam Frazier hit a run-scoring single in the fourth for Germany, who won for the first time in three starts since coming off the injured list. He allowed two runs and six hits in five innings with three walks and a strikeout.

With Alex Rodriguez sitting behind home plate, Judge hit a 420-foot drive, a first-pitch 87.4 mph fastball into the visiting bullpen in left field, after he doubled on the first pitch he saw before Rizzo’s homer.

“It’s fun to see what he’s doing right now,” Boone said. “So I think that was obviously part of his game plan tonight, being aggressive. He got what he was looking for in the first two at-bats and took great swings at it.”

Judge is on pace for 67 homers, six more than the Yankees record set by Roger Morris in 1961. Judge hit 43 homers in his 101st game and 43 homers in his 104th game in New York, while Morris hit his 43rd in his 114th game and the Yankees’ 115th in August. 12, 1961.

He joins Barry Bonds (2001), Mark McGwire (1998) and Babe Ruth (1921) as the fourth player to hit at least 43 homers in his team’s first 104 games.

“Aaron Judge had a monster season and you have to be really good with your fastball and execute on the edges and we just weren’t able to do that,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said.

Eligible for free agency after the World Series, Judge had 10 homers in 12 of his last 16 games, including the All-Star break ad 13.

Ron Marinaccio, Aroldis Chapman, Jonathan Loisiga and Wandy Peralta combined for one hit, scoreless relief.

Gonzales allowed six runs for the first time since giving up seven at Texas on July 3 of last year. He gave up nine hits in 5 1/3 innings and allowed a career-high three homers for the second time in three starts.

Castillo meeting

Luis Castillo reported to Seattle on Friday night after being acquired from Cincinnati for four prospects and threw a bullpen session in front of an audience of teammates and coaches.

“The guys were very excited about what they saw out there, as they should be,” Servais said. “He has elite stuff.”

Castillo also faced the Yankees against the Reds on July 14, taking a no-hit bid into the sixth.

Movements of mariners

Seattle traded LHP Anthony Misiewicz to Kansas City for cash. Misiewicz is 0-1 with a 4.61 ERA in 17 appearances and was designated for assignment Sunday. The Mariners also claimed Travis Jankowski off waivers from the Mets, who designated him for assignment Friday. Jankowski batted .167 in 43 games with the Mets.

Trainer’s room

Mariners: 1B Ty France missed second straight game with left wrist soreness. Manager Servais said France are better but not yet ready to swing.

Yankees: RHP Luis Severino (right lat) threw for the first time since going on the injured list on July 14. Severino was also transferred to the 60-day IL, along with RHP Miguel Castro (right shoulder strain). … RHP Clark Schmidt was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre and RHP Carlos Espinal had his contract optioned from Scranton.

Seattle RHP Logan Gilbert (10-4, 2.78 ERA) opposed New York RHP Jameson Tylon (10-2, 3.72) on Tuesday.