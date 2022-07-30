Aaron Judge hits 40th, 41st home runs to tie AL record for most in a season before August

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge continues to find new and unique ways to remember his 2022 season. A night after a walk-off homer accounted for the only run in a 1-0 victory over the Royals, Judge drew more chants of “MVP” from the Yankee Stadium crowd.

Royals starter Chris Bubic’s third-inning blast off Judge scored both him and DJ LeMahieu, who walked before Judge’s bat. This gave Judge 40 home runs on the year before August even arrived. Then, in an eight-run eighth inning, Judge closed out the loss with a stunning grand slam for No. 41.

Judge knocked down milestone after milestone and did something Only three other American League hitters have ever accomplished that. Babe Ruth hit 41 home runs with the New York Yankees in July 1928 to set the AL record, tied by Jimmy Foxx of the Philadelphia Athletics in 1932. That record stood until Ken Griffey Jr. hit 41 homers in 1998. Aug. 1 in his second-to-last season with the Seattle Mariners.

Ruth finished his 1928 campaign with 54 home runs and 146 runs scored. Fox finished the 1932 season with 58 home runs and 169 RBI, while Griffey totaled 56 home runs and 146 RBI.

Judge now has six home runs in five games and set a new major league record with his ninth multi-home run game through his team’s first 101 games.

No other hitter in Major League Baseball has more than 32 homers.

In addition to Judge’s home run to win both Thursday’s game and Friday’s, Judge hit a homer against the Mets on Tuesday and one in the series finale against Baltimore on Sunday.

Roger Morris, another Yankees legend had an American League – But the Major League is not one — 61 for most homers in a season. Barry Bonds (73 in 2001), Mark McGwire (70 in 1998, 65 in ’99) and Sammy Sosa (66 in 1998, 63 in ’99, 64 in ’01) surpassed Morris. In the National League.

