Aaron Judge hit two home runs to give him 57 on the season as the Yankees beat the Red Sox.

BOSTON — Yankees fans sitting near the visitors’ dugout late Tuesday night can now serenade Aaron Judge with “MV-P” chants without any backlash from Red Sox Nation.

Gleyber Torres delivered a three-run double in the 10th, and Vandy Peralta preserved the Yankees’ 7-6 win by striking out Rafael Devers and representing the winning run.

Somehow, the Red Sox pitched to Judge until they didn’t need to, finally walking him in with the bases open in extra innings.

But once again, Judge led his team to victoryIt was a miserable night weather-wise in the back bay, with manager Aaron Boon feeling the club was “a bit flat” after the Monday holiday.

On his way to the Yankees’ single-season home run record and the AL MVP – season no. Judge went deep twice at Fenway Park with a pair of game-tying shots – 56 and 57.

As he chased Roger Morris’ franchise and AL record of 61 homers set in 1961, 23 Judge homers tied the game or gave the Yankees the lead.

While Judge was, as Boone said, “perfect” for the task, it was part of the greatest free agent walk season of all time, as his top priorities — being a leader and winning a title — remained unchanged.

When it’s a daily focus, “it keeps it simple,” Boone said. “Let the results happen.”

Aaron Judge ‘amazing’

Other than that, Boone said there were “no adjectives” to describe Judge’s season, leading a compromised Yankees lineup to the finish line.

“What he’s doing is amazing.”

Leading off the sixth inning, Judge hit a first-pitch Nick Pivetta curveball over the right-center field wall, tying it 3-3 with the last-place Red Sox.

Judge, who pitched the eighth against Garrett Whitlock, exploded against the famed Green Monster, making it a 4-4 game after the Red Sox – once again finding ways to hurt Gerrit Cole with the long ball.

“I have no idea, I try not to think about it,” Judge said of still watching his pitches for hits in key at-bats. “I can’t help but wonder if guys are pitching to me. Or not pitching to me.

“Sometimes when I’m hitting, you can see them moving around you. But I still have to be locked in on my approach.

To make it a full day, the Rays and Blue Jays split a doubleheader in Toronto, with the Yanks leading the AL East by six games with 20 remaining.

‘One of the most historic offensive seasons of all time’

Cole struck out 10 batters in six innings and kept his nemesis Devers in the park, while lefty-hitting rookie first baseman Tristan Casas — who has the look of a rising star — clubbed a two-run homer off Cole, who also delivered solo shots. To Reese McGuire and Xander Bogart inside the pesky pole at right.

said Cole, who now has a 5.87 ERA with 14 homers allowed at Fenway Park in nine career starts, including last year’s wild card game.

Cole said he was “very fortunate to play on the same team” as Judge, to watch “one of the most historic offensive seasons of all time.”

“Every time he hits a homer, he helps the team,” said Torres, who delivered a two-out, three-run double off ex-Met Jeuris Familia in the 10th.

The way Torres sees it, Judge’s success has prompted improved bats in a lineup that has Anthony Rizzo, Andrew Benintendi and Matt Carpenter missing due to injury, with only Rizzo likely to return (perhaps this weekend).

Aaron Judge’s Triple Crown Chase

Fourth on the Yankees all-time list for homers in a single season, Judge’s next hit was Babe Ruth’s 59 homers in 1921.

But there is another potential jewel in sight: an American League Triple Crown.

Earlier in the game, Judge extended his on-base streak to 14 straight games and he is now batting .310, while Bogaerts leads the league at .318.

In Yankees history, only Lou Gehrig and Mickey Mantle have led the league in batting average, homers and RBIs, and Judge is currently leading in both homers and RBI (123) this year.

“Some great people have done it … very special,” said Judge. “But I think I’m a long way from that.

“To me, grading hitters will always be (high) average,” Judge said, referring to the high-power-high-average primes of Albert Pujols and eventual AL Triple Crown winner Miguel Cabrera.

During his answer, someone in the Yankees dugout yelled “MV-P” in Judge’s direction.

“Trying to put the team in a good position to win the game,” Judge said with a smile.