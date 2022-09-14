New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Aaron Judge’s reign of terror against opposing pitchers continued Tuesday night against the Boston Red Sox, as the New York Yankees topped their American League East rivals 7-6 in 10 innings.

Judge hit two home runs, counting the numbers. 56 and 57 in the season and close to another potential triple crown. He hit one off Nick Pivetta in the sixth inning and another off Garrett Whitlock in the eighth. The Yankees scored three runs in the top of the 10th and contributed to the victory.

Along with his record-setting home run pace, Judge now leads the majors in RBI (123), on-base percentage (.414), slugging percentage (.692) and OPS (1.105). He is just 0.09 points shy of Minnesota Twins first baseman Luis Arez’s American League batting average. Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman leads the majors with a .329 average.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has had no words for Judge’s performance thus far.

“I’m out of adjectives. It’s really impressive,” Boone said. via MLB.com.

No Yankees player has hit a triple crown since Mickey Mantle did it in 1956. The last American League player to reach the batting Triple Crown was Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera. Before Cabrera, it was Boston Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski in 1967.

‘Pinstripes are huge,’ says pitcher traded away from Yankees at MLB trade deadline

“Some great people did,” said the judge. “It’s very special, but I think I’m a long way from it.”

In extra innings, Gleyber Torres came up with the bases loaded with two outs and he came up in the clutch with a bases-clearing double.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Torres has been swinging a hot bat lately after a historically bad slump – since July 17th this past Friday, he’s slashed just .177/.222/.286 with 13 RBI. However, over his last three games, he is 5-for-14 (.357) with eight RBI and three extra-base hits.

Fox News’ Ryan Morick contributed to this report.