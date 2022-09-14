New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Aaron Judge put himself atop the all-time New York Yankees list with his historic season.

He blasted two home runs against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night – his 56th and 57th of the year – inching closer to breaking Roger Morris’ American League single-season record of 61 home runs (which many argue is the true record given the steroid era).

He may be the Sox’s main rival right now, but the impending free agent can’t help but be intrigued by the idea of ​​playing with them in 2023.

Judge was asked if he would consider signing with the Red Sox in the offseason — he was shy and didn’t exactly shut it down.

“We’ll talk about it at the end of the year,” He told reporters After the Yanks’ 7-6 win on Tuesday.

Judge is due a big payday — he currently leads baseball in home runs (57), RBIs (123), on-base percentage (.414), slugging percentage (.692), OPS+ (209), and total bases (209). 352), runs scored (116), WAR (9.0), and intentional walks (16). His 88 bases on balls were the most in the American League, and his .310 batting average was the fourth-best mark in the AL as he attempted the Triple Crown (Minnesota’s Luis Arez leads the AL at .319).

And he doesn’t seem to mind putting those numbers in front of new fans.

“It’s the best, they’re the best in baseball. They’re going to boo you, they’re going to say some things, they’re going to make you laugh,” Judge said of Boston’s fans. “It’s all part of it. There’s a lot of history here, and it’s one of the best places to play, so it’s always fun to go out there and put on a show for them.”

Judge will continue his MVP campaign and chase for history at Fenway on Wednesday at 7:10pm ET.