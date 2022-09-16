New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

If he had the vote, Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would pick New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge for AL MVP.

Not Los Angeles Angels two-way stud Shohei Ohtani.

“Honestly, it would be another steal if they gave it to Shohei Ohtani,” Guerrero told Z101 Digital. “Aaron Judge’s numbers are way higher than Ohtani’s. Ohtani is a great player, but to me, the MVP has to be Aaron Judge.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The “another steal” comment from Guerrero comes from his run to MVP last season, though Ohtani was named the award winner. Guerrero finished second in the voting after hitting .311/.401/601 with 48 home runs, 111 RBI and 123 runs scored.

While Ohtani’s performance with the Angels last year was like nothing MLB had ever seen, Guerrero might still be a little salty.

Aaron Judge not to sign with Red Sox, calls their fans ‘some of the best in baseball’

Ohtani is hitting .257/.372/.592 with 46 homers and 100 RBI and has a 3.18 ERA in 23 starts with 156 strikeouts in 130.1 innings. It was unprecedented production from a player who worked on both sides of the ball.

But this is the primary argument in the MVP race right now: Despite Judge’s insane offensive production this season, does Ohtani’s ability to hit and pitch make him the favorite?

Judge leads the MLB in several offensive categories, including on-base percentage (.413), home runs (57), RBI (123), slugging percentage (.688), OPS (1.102) and more. For perspective, Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies is closest to Judge’s home run total with 37 — a 20-home run difference.

The NL MVP favorite, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, has a 1.015 OPS and 7.5 WAR. Judge beats him in OPS and has a 9.1 WAR, the best of any player in MLB.

Aaron Judge enters Triple Crown conversation with 2-homer game VS Red Sox

Ohtani’s 2022 season has been impressive, though, with a .265/.355/.534 slash line with 34 homers and 88 RBI so far. On the mound, he broke his strikeout total with 188 in 24 overs and had a 2.55 ERA.

There will be some voters who are still enamored with what he can do on the diamond, regardless of what Judge has done as a regular position player. It will be a matter of debate until the votes are counted and the winner is announced.

Click here to get the Fox News app

But Guerrero is teaming up with someone who was in his shoes last season.